India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah breaks 39-year-old Indian record at the MCG

Fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah has added a new feather into his illustrious cap after he broke a 39-year-old Indian record during the third day of the third Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

Bumrah was chief architect of Australia’s top-order collapse in the first two sessions of the day and because of his exploits, the star pacer has now surpassed Dileep Doshi to take the top spot in the list of most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in debut calendar year.

Also Read: India vs Australia LIVE Score, 3rd Test, Day 3 in Melbourne

41: Jasprit Bumrah (2018) *

40: Dileep Doshi (1979)

37: Venkatest Prasad (1996)

36 Nanrendra Hirwani (1988)

Travis Head became Bumrah’s 41st scalp of the calendar year after he was comprehensively castled by the India pacer. Before this, Bumrah had picked up the wickets of Marcus Harris and Shaun Marsh in the first session of the day.

Following Bumrah’s dismissal of Head, former Australia skipper Michale Clarke heaped praise on the Indian seamer and said that he will go onto become the top-ranked bowler in the longest format as well.

Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara’s slow innings may cost India Melbourne Test - Ponting

“He (Jasprit Bumrah) must be a great guy to play with and to captain. He doesn’t mind the pressure or the expectations. He wants to learn and is a workhorse. Not too long before he will become the best bowler in the world,” Clarke said while commentating during the match for the official broadcasters.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 08:49 IST