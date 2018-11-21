India vs Australia: Virender Sehwag cracks ‘GST joke’ after Brisbane T20I loss

Virender Sehwag is well known for his witty posts on Twitter and the former India cricketer came up with another of his gems after India were narrowly defeated by Australia in the first T20 International in Brisbane on Wednesday.

“India scoring more than Australia yet losing. Australia ke score par laga GST bhaari pad gaya. But a good thrilling game to start the series. #AUSvIND,” Sehwag tweeted from his official account. While Australia scored 158 runs at the end of 17 overs, the visitors were given a revised target of 174 runs in 17 overs.

A sloppy India failed to get an ideal start to the Australia tour, losing the rain-hit opening T20 International by four runs.India first faltered in the field, letting Australia score 158 for four after rain shortened the contest to 17 overs a side. Glenn Maxwell was the star batsman for Australia, hammering 46 runs off 24 balls.

The 45 minute rain stoppage meant India were set a revised target of 174 runs in 17 overs. Opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed a sublime 76 off 42 balls in the run chase before Dinesh Karthik came up with a pulsating 30 off 13 balls towards the end but India still finished agonisingly short on 169 for seven.

It was a morale boosting win for Australia, who have endured a dismal run of late in limited overs cricket.

