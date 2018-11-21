India vs Australia, 1st T20 International: Team India Report Card - Hits & misses at Gabba

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis took two wickets in the last over on Wednesday as India’s batting lineup collapsed late to lose their tour-opening Twenty20 international by four runs.

Virat Kohli returned to lead India after skipping the previous series against West Indies and, after winning the toss and sending Australia in to bat, had a below-par night, dropping a regulation catch in the fourth over, misfielding later in the innings and getting out for four.

The Australians posted 158-4 in a rain-interrupted 17 overs with Glenn Maxwell (46 from 24 balls) and Chris Lynn (37 from 20 balls) each belting four sixes and Stoinis finishing unbeaten on 33.

Here’s a look at the India vs Australia, 1st T20 International Team India Report Card -

Rohit Sharma - Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Poor

It was an off-day for Rohit as he failed to fire with the bat and Jason Behrendorff sent him back at 7 runs as Aaron Finch caught the ball at mid-on. It was the 5th score in single digit for Rohit in last 8 innings in T20Is.

Shikhar Dhawan - Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Good

A welcome innings from Dhawan as he hit ten fours and two sixes overall, and was able to bring up his ninth T20I half-century off only 28 balls.Although his innings was not enough to guide India to victory in Brisbane, it will be a huge confidence boost for the left-hander after he was left out of the Test squad.

READ: Australia edge India by 4 runs in rain-curtailed Brisbane T20I

Virat Kohli - Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very Poor

An extremely disappointing day for the India skipper as he dropped a simple chance to dismiss Aaron Finch and then was dismissed by Adam Zampa for 4. When India needed a solid innings from the skipper, he ended up gifting his wicket and Kohli will surely be looking to bounce back in the last two matches of the series.

KL Rahul - Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Poor

Another good start and another missed opportunity for KL Rahul. With 13 off 12 balls, he was looking in good touch but Adam Zampa was able to dismiss him cheaply. Rahul struggled during the Australia innings as well as he missed out on a run-out chance.

Rishabh Pant - Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

With MS Dhoni rested for the series, a lot of expectations were placed on the young shoulders of Pant and although he did play a good knock, he once again ended up gifting his wicket in a crucial situation. With 20 off 15 balls, he was looking in good touch but he was ultimately dismissed by Andrew Tye in the 15th over.

Dinesh Karthik - Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Average

Dinesh Karthik (30 off 13 balls) took up the attack and plundered 25 from one over by Andrew Tye after a tactical blunder by Australia captain Aaron Finch but he was unable to finish the game for India as he was caught in the deep off Marcus Stoinis. A good show by the veteran and he will be disappointed with the result of the encounter.

Krunal Pandya - Rating - 1/10, Verdict: Very Poor

Krunal went wicket-less and gave away 55 runs in his full quota of four overs. His economy rate at the end was a whopping 13.75. Krunal is now placed third in the list of worst bowling figures by an Indian in the shortest format of the game behind only to Yuzvendra Chahal and Joginder Sharma in this unwanted list.

READ: Krunal Pandya joins unwanted list after getting hammered at the Gabba

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

Another decent show by Bhuvneshwar as he conceded just 15 runs in 3 overs but he was also unable to get any wicket. With the fast bowler bowling most during the start, he was able to stop the flow of runs on his end but the absence of a wicket did allow Australia to get off to a good start in the first T20I encounter.

Kuldeep Yadav - Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

A huge positive for India as the young chinaman bowler continued to confuse the batsmen with his variations. Kuldeep was at his best again in the 1st T20I against Australia in Brisbane as he picked up 2 wickets and gave away only 24 runs in his 4 overs. As a result of this spell he now has 31 wickets to his name in 15 T20Is.

Khaleel Ahmed - Rating: 2/10, Verdict: Poor

42 runs off 3 overs - It was a nightmare for Khaleel as he was smashed all over the ground by Aaron Finch and Chris Lynn. The youngster started his spell with the wicket of D’Arcy Short but it all went downhill from there as he was inconsistent with his line and as a result, was punished by the aggressive Australia batsmen.

Jasprit Bumrah - Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Average

It was a decent show by the fast bowler as he ended up with figures of 1/21 and was one of the few India bowlers who did not leak runs. He was consistent with his line and length in the early overs and with rain curtailing the match to 17 overs, he was able to bowl just three overs.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 19:51 IST