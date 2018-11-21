India vs Australia: Krunal Pandya joins unwanted list after getting hammered at the Gabba

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was on the receiving end of some hard-hitting by Australian batsmen as he joined an unwanted list during the first T20I between the two teams at the Gabba on Wednesday.

Krunal went wicket-less and gave away 55 runs in his full quota of four overs. His economy rate at the end was a whopping 13.75. Also, he was taken for six huge maximums by the Australian batters.

Krunal is now placed third in the list of worst bowling figures by an Indian in the shortest format of the game. Krunal is behind only to Yuzvendra Chahal and Joginder Sharma in this unwanted list.

Krunal made his international debut in the recently-concluded T20I series against Windies. He had a good first outing at the Eden Gardens where he took one wicket and also struck an unbeaten 21 to power India to victory.

But in the two matches afterwards, he failed to scalp even a single wicket and he didn’t get a chance to bat either in Lucknow and Chennai respectively.

With this latest setback in Brisbane, Krunal will now have to come up with the goods sooner that later, considering the amount of competition for places in the Indian squad.

