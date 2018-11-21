India vs Australia 1st T20I, live cricket score updates: Virat Kohli and boys hold edge
India vs Australia 1st T20I, Live Score Updates: An Australian team in turmoil both on and off the field has made India the firm favourites in the compelling rivalry’s latest battle which begins with a T20 International series at the Gabba in Brisbane...
12:30 hrs IST
12:00 hrs IST
11:30 hrs IST
Records in the offing for Kohli and Rohit
11:00 hrs IST
In a bid to assert themselves as favourites for the Test series, which starts December 6 in Adelaide, India would be hoping to dominate the three T20Is. The touring side has won its previous seven T20I series dating back to November 2017, and its last defeat in the format was against West Indies in July last year. Not to mention, on their last visit here, the Men in Blue won the T20I series 3-0. So, they will be riding high on a wave of confidence and eager to make an early mark on this trip.
Follow live updates from the game between India and Australia here:
Virat Kohli and boys head to the stadium
The Indian players are ready for action at the Gabba in Brisbane.
We are off to The Gabba 😎💪🏻 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/RF9ReN2mx3— BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2018
Bangar off to Sydney
The T20I series is starting on Wednesday, but the Indian team management has decided to send its batting coach Sanjay Bangar to Sydney to help Test specialists prepare for the five-day rubber starting December 6. So, while India will be playing their opening T20I match in Brisbane on Wednesday, Bangar will be helping out the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, who will be having their net session in Sydney for the next five days. “Our batting coach Bangar has reached Sydney with one of our throwdown expert Nuwan and a logistics manager. The Test specialists have also arrived from New Zealand. They will train under Bangar ahead of the first class match on November 28,” a BCCI official said.
Records in the offing for Kohli and Rohit
India go into the series as the overwhelming favourites after having won 11 out of their last 12 matches, while Australia have won only one out of last six and that was against UAE. As if task couldn’t get any harder for Australia there is a big carrot dangling in front of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Kohli and Rohit could become the highest run scorers in the world in the shortest format of the game. Currently New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill is the leading run scorer with 2271 runs. While Rohit is second on the list and is just 64 runs behind Guptill, Kohli is 169 runs behind the Kiwi and 105 runs behind Rohit.
Hello and welcome
India will be eyeing for a perfect start to their two-month long Australia tour with the first T20 International contest between the two sides coming up at the Gabba on Wednesday. India will enter the series after hammering the West Indies 3-0 at home while the hosts most recently suffered a 21-run loss at the hands of South Africa in a curtailed encounter, to succumb to their sixth loss in eight games. Australia were also whitewashed 0-3 in the UAE by top-ranked Pakistan. The Virat Kohli-led Indian side arrived Down Under sitting second on the ICC’s Twenty20 rankings, one ahead of Australia. India also hold the psychological advantage of winning all the seven T20I series played since November 2017, and their last defeat in the shortest format came against the West Indies last year.