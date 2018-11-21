Australia edge India by 4 runs in rain-curtailed Brisbane T20I

It went down to the wire in the end and the hosts benefitted from a rain stoppage as India lost the first T20 international against Australia by 4 runs at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Chasing a steep target of 174 runs to win in 17 overs, after Australia’s total of 158/4 (in 17 overs) was revised according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system, India’s response was led by a fighting knock at the top of the order by Shikhar Dhawan.

Also Read: India vs Australia, 1st T20I at the Gabba, Highlights: As It Happened

The southpaw kept hitting boundaries at will even as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Rohit Sharma (7), KL Rahul (13) and Virat Kohli (4) failed to get going but Dhawan didn’t let the pressure get to him as he launched a massive counter attack. But once Dhawan was dismissed for 76 in the 12th over, Australia were in a commanding position.

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav now rivalling Rashid Khan in T20I consistency

But the match was brought to life by the duo of Rishabh Pant (20 off 15 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (30 off 13 balls) as they shared a 51-run stand off just 23 deliveries to take the matter into the last over as India needed 13 runs to win.

Krunal Pandya and Dinesh Karthik were dismissed off consecutive deliveries by Marcus Stoinis as he bowled a superb last over as the tourists fell short by 4 runs.

Stoinis may have snared couple of wickets at the end and also defended 13 off it but Zampa was adjudged the man of the match. The spinner gave away just 22 runs and picked up the crucial wickets of Rahul and Kohli in quick succession to set up the win for the hosts.

Earlier, Australia posted 158/4 in 17 overs with Glenn Maxwell top scoring with a 24-ball 46 which included 4 towering sixes. India made a good start to the match as they kept Australia under check and also picked up wickets in the powerplay.

Also Read: Krunal Pandya joins unwanted list after getting hammered at the Gabba

The match was changed on its head by Chris Lynn who came out and started hitting the big shots. Lynn was severe on the duo of Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya as he hit 37 off just 20 deliveries. The run fest was continued by Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis (33 runs of 19 balls).

India dropped catches and missed run outs as the duo piled on the runs before rain came down.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 17:57 IST