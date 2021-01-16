India vs Australia: Washington Sundar's ripper cleans up Cameron Green - WATCH

Australia got off to a solid start on Day 2 of the fourth Test against India at Gabba in Brisbane. Starting the play, Aussie captain Tim Paine and Cameron Green took Australia past the 300-run mark from the overnight score of 274/5. Paine went on to register his 9th Test fifty.

But immediately afterwards, the script changed as Australia started losing wickets. It was Shardul Thakur who gave the first blow as he got rid of Paine for 50, with Rohit Sharma taking a good catch.





But the best moment of the day came when Washington Sundar cleaned up Green for 47 with an absolute beauty. Sundar went with a flatter one with an angle, but the slow speed prodded Green to come forward. He tried to play for a non-existent turn, and the ball went straight through him to knock down the stumps.

Later, Sundar also got the big wicket of Nathan Lyon for 24, just when he was scoring boundaries and frustrating Indian bowler. Lyon helped Australia cross 350, but fell victim to Sundar's peach of a delivery.

Thakur, too, impressed with the ball, also getting rid of Pat Cummins apart from Paine's wicket.









SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

india vs australia Topics