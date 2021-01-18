IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: 'Why hasn't he done certain things?' Shane Warne on Tim Paine's tactics as captain
cricket

India vs Australia: 'Why hasn't he done certain things?' Shane Warne on Tim Paine's tactics as captain

India vs Australia: Speaking ahead of the play on Day 4 of the Test, Warne said that Paine has not done a few things he should have done as a captain.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Australian captain Tim Paine, left, talks with bowler Pat Cummins during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)

Australia spin bowling legend Shane Warne on Monday questioned some of the tactics displayed by Australia during the on-going series against India. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, and the ongoing Test in Brisbane saw India newbies Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur stitching a 123-run stand to help their team to a good first innings total.

Speaking ahead of the play on Day 4 of the Test, Warne said that Paine has not done a few things he should have done as a captain.

“I think India has been the best team in this series, but I think Australia has had so many opportunities to win this series, they just haven’t taken them,” Warne was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

“I think at times their tactics haven’t been good enough, and I suppose that’s got to come down to Tim Paine as captain," he added.

“Why hasn’t he done certain things? He hasn’t had the best time behind the stumps," he further said.

Warne also blamed the bowlers for allowing India to fight back throughout the series.

“But it’s also the bowlers, it’s not just the captain. The bowlers are allowed to say what fields they want, what tactics they want.

“I’ve been surprised at Australia’s tactics, particularly yesterday and in Sydney at times," Warne signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia shane warne

Related Stories

cricket

India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 4 Highlights: Siraj shines as India need 324 runs to win at Gabba

UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:15 PM IST
cricket

India vs Australia: ‘His style of play allows the bowler to hone in on a dinner plate,’ Moody on Pujara

PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:02 AM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.