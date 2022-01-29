India vs Bangladesh Live Score, U19 World Cup 2022 Quarter Final: IND U19 eye early wickets as BAN U19 openers begin
- India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Score, World Cup 2022 Quarter Final: India U19 have won the toss and opted to field. Yash Dhull is back to captain India U19, meaning Nishant Sindhu, the only change for IND, has to sit out. Follow IND U19 vs BAN U19 Live Score and Updates from the Quarterfinal.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, U19 World Cup 2022 Quarter Final: Yash Dhull, India U19 captain, has won the toss and opted to field first. The ‘Boys in Blue’ have made one change, with Dhull replacing Nishant Sindhu. After dealing with several Covid-19 positive Tests and registering a victory in all their group stage matches, the India U19 team are now facing a stern task against the defending champions, Bangladesh U19. Some of the Indian batters have shown terrific form and the side will be upbeat after their historic win against Uganda U19. Follow IND U19 vs BAN U19 Live Score and Updates from the Quarterfinal.
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 06:40 PM
Ravi Kumar is sharing the new ball
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 06:38 PM
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Score: Lovely start
Just one run from the first over as Mahfijul Islam gets off the mark with a single.
BAN U19 are 1/0 after 1 over.
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 06:33 PM
U19 World Cup 2022 Live Score: LET'S PLAY!
After a delay due to a wet patch near the mid-wicket, we are live
Mahfijul Islam and Iftakher Hossain Ifti are opening for Bangladesh U19
RS Hangargekar will open the attack to open the attack for India U19.
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 06:30 PM
Out come the players and the umpires
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 06:27 PM
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup Live Score: Time for national anthems
The players have walked out for the national anthem
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 06:23 PM
A few minutes from the start
We are just a few minutes away from the start. We are in for a cracker!
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 06:18 PM
U19 World Cup Live Updates: Team News
India- Yash Dhull IN for Nishant Sindhu
Bangladesh- Unchanged
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 06:14 PM
IND U19 vs BAN U19: Pitch Report
There's a bit of moisture. There will be some assistance for fast bowlers early on and then for the spinners later in the day.
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 06:10 PM
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Score: Playing XIs
Bangladesh U19 (Playing XI): Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(w), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan(c), Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol
India U19 (Playing XI): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Yash Dhull(c), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 06:10 PM
Rakibul Hasan, Bangladesh U19 skipper, at the toss
“I would have also liked to bowl first, but now we'll restrict them to as low a total as possible. We know their strengths and weaknesses, and it's not a bad thing to bat first in such games. We're playing the same team.”
-
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 06:06 PM
India vs Bangladesh: Dhull, IND U19 captain, at the toss
"We'll bowl first. One change: Sindhu is out. There is a bit of moisture and we'll try to restrict them for as low as possible."
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 06:05 PM
Yash Dhull returns
Yash Dhull is back to lead India
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 06:03 PM
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup Live Score: Toss update
India U19 have won the toss and opted to field
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 05:58 PM
Toss up next:
We are just 2 minutes away from the toss. Who are you backing?
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 05:55 PM
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Score
THIRD MATCH: Bangladesh U19 vs UAE U19
BAN (110/1) beat UAE (148 all-out) by 9 wickets via D/L method
-
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 05:50 PM
U19 World Cup 2022 Live Score: Bangladesh U19 back on track
BAN (141-2) beat CAN (136 all-out) by 8 wickets
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 05:46 PM
Less Than 15 minutes to go for the toss
Less than 15 minutes to go for the toss. Which side and captain will the coin favour?
-
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 05:45 PM
IND U19 vs BAN U19: Off to a poor start
FIRST MATCH: Bangladesh U19 vs England U19
ENG (98/3) beat BAN (97 all-out) by 7 wickets
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 05:42 PM
Bangladesh U19: How have they fared so far
Now, let's take look at BAN's journey in Caribbean thus far
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 05:39 PM
U19 World Cup Live Score: Historic win for India U19
THIRD MATCH: India U19 vs Uganda U19
IND (405/5) beat UGA (79 all-out) by 326 runs
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 05:35 PM
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19: IND make it 2/2
SECOND MATCH: India U19 vs Ireland U19
IND (307/5) beat IRE (133 all-out) by 174 runs.
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 05:30 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, U19 World Cup 2022 Quarter Final:
FIRST MATCH: India U19 vs South Africa U19
Ind (232 all-out) beat South Africa (187 all-out) by 45 runs.
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 05:26 PM
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Score
Group stage Recap:
India: Played -3 | Won -3| Lost- 0 | Position in Table- B1
Bangladesh: Played -3 | Won -2| Lost- 1 | Position in Table- A2
-
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 05:23 PM
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19: Road to Quarterfinal
Let's take a look at how both teams fared in their Group Stage
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 05:20 PM
U19 World Cup Live Score:
Unbeaten India. So far, the ‘Boys in Blue' haven't lost a single game in this tournament. Let's take a look at how
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 05:15 PM
IND U19 vs BAN U19: What's at stake?
The two finalists from the previous edition are going to do battle for a place in the semifinals.
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 05:10 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, U19 World Cup 2022 Quarter Final:
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Super League Quarter Final between India U19 and Bangladesh U19. This is a repeat of the 2020 grand finale, which the ‘Boys in Green’ won. Can the Blue cogs get one back for the entire country? This is absolutely unmissable, so sit back, relax and enjoy the action!