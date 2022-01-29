India vs Bangladesh Live Score, U19 World Cup 2022 Quarter Final: IND U19 eye early wickets as BAN U19 openers begin

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, U19 World Cup 2022 Quarter Final: Yash Dhull, India U19 captain, has won the toss and opted to field first. The ‘Boys in Blue’ have made one change, with Dhull replacing Nishant Sindhu. After dealing with several Covid-19 positive Tests and registering a victory in all their group stage matches, the India U19 team are now facing a stern task against the defending champions, Bangladesh U19. Some of the Indian batters have shown terrific form and the side will be upbeat after their historic win against Uganda U19. Follow IND U19 vs BAN U19 Live Score and Updates from the Quarterfinal.