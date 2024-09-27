India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Rain threat may trigger code red in Kanpur as IND vs BAN set for round 2
- 32 Mins ago If this is not to be Shakib's last Test…
- 40 Mins ago Shakib Al Hasan announces the end of an era
- 52 Mins ago The weather in Kanpur
- 57 Mins ago Bangladesh full squad
- 6 Mins ago India full squad
- 8 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Plenty of rain is expected across the first three days of the match as Kanpur is witnessing an extended Monsoon.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: India would aim for a clean sweep when they clash against Bangladesh in the second and final Test starting Friday at Green Park in Kanpur. However, the host would like their captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli to find form after their poor outings in the first Test in Chennai. All this, if only the weather permits. As per the forecast, quite a bit of rainfall is expected the first three days. In fact, some of it arrived earlier than expected, forcing the ground staff to spring into action and cover the pitch and entire outfield....Read More
The hosts found themselves in trouble after being put in to bat by Bangladesh on Day 1 of the Chennai Test in overcast conditions. India were in trouble with the top order back in the hut until local boy Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja consolidated the innings with their solid partnership. Ashwin scored a brilliant hundred and Jadeja made 86 to boost India's first innings total to 376. In the second innings, Shubman Gill slammed a century while Rishabh Pant playing in his comeback Test, scored a fluent hundred.
The manner in which India clawed back in Chennai to win the Test match by 280 runs exhibited their supremacy in home conditions, and if they go on to win in Kanpur, it will be their 18th consecutive series win at home. Gill looked solid at the crucial No. 3 position while Pant made a big statement with his aggressive hundred. Rohit and Kohli failing with the bat in both the innings would appear to be a bit of concern but on a favourable track in Kanpur they can expect to turn things around.
The black soil used to prepare the Green Park wicket would make the bounce and carry unpredictable. The red soil content in Chennai track made the bounce off the surface true and it was the same across the four days. However, the nature of the Kanpur track will be flatter and would get increasingly slow as the match progresses. But do not expect it to be a rank turner either.
The bounce was key in the first Test at Chepauk where the seamers and spinners profited equally. In Bangladesh's second innings, Ashwin and Jadeja claimed nine wickets between them. The slow nature of the Kanpur pitch will influence the selection and the third seamer will make way for a spinner. Akash Deep may have to sit out to make way for Axar Patel or Kuldeep Yadav. If India decide to have some depth to their batting, Axar would then be the first choice.
In the last Test match played at this venue against New Zealand in 2021, India fielded three spinners - Axar, Ashwin and Jadeja. The match ended in a draw thanks to the resilience shown by the Kiwi batters. The Test before that was also against New Zealand which India won comfortably. Interestingly, both these Test matches lasted for five days.
The current weather conditions could add to the players' challenges, as the city has been experiencing high humidity in recent days. Due to these intense conditions, the Indian team made Thursday's practice session optional to prevent players from overexerting themselves in the heat. Rain interruptions are also expected during the match, particularly on the first and third days, according to weather forecasts.
Bangladesh, despite a great start in the Chennai Test failed to put up a good show with the bat as their batters were exposed to some quality pace bowling led by Jasprit Bumrah. In the second innings, Ashwin and Jadeja were too hot for them to handle. Shakib Al Hasan, who announced his retirement from T20Is on Thursday is an injury doubt and if he fails to take the field on Friday, offspinner Nayeem Hasan could be his likely replacement. Even if Shakib plays, Bangladesh could bring in left-arm spinner Taijul Islam in Nahid Rana's place.
Meanwhile, Jadeja, in his 73 Test matches, has taken 299 wickets and scored 3,122 runs. He is now on the brink of becoming the second-fastest player in Test history to achieve the remarkable milestone of 300 wickets and 3,000 runs. The allrounder requires just one more wicket to reach this landmark, putting him behind England's legendary Ian Botham, who achieved the feat in 72 matches.
Bangladesh have never won a Test match against India. Out of 14 Tests played between the two neighbours, India have won 12 and two matches ending in draws.
Here are some key pointers related to the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in Kanpur:
- India haven't lost a Test at the Green Park Stadium in 41 years.
- The return of black soil could prompt captain Rohit Sharma to bring in an additional spinner and rest one of his pacers.
- India's Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 16 Test wickets at the venue, and can overtake Kapil Dev's tally of 25 if he has a field day.
- This will be Virat Kohli's only 2nd Test in Kanpur. The last time he played - in 2021 - he scored 27 runs across both innings.
- Bangladesh are yet to beat India in Test matches.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: If this is not to be Shakib's last Test…
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: There are several complications with regards to Shakib retiring from Test cricket the way he desires to, which is in Mirpur during Bangladesh's proposed series against South Africa. The biggest of those is the fact that the all-rounder was a member of parliament of the Awami League-led government, which fell on August 5 after the violent unrest that engulfed Bangladesh. This has led to concerns over security for Shakib and he hasn't gone back home since.
"I am available for the South Africa series but since there's a lot happening back home, naturally not everything depends on me," Shakib had said. "I am a citizen of Bangladesh, so I shouldn't have any problem going back to Bangladesh," he said. "My concern is my safety and security in Bangladesh. My close friends and family members are concerned. I hope things are getting better. There should be a solution to it."
Moreover, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has yet to give security clearance for the tour due to the unrest. The venues were inspected earlier this week.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Shakib Al Hasan announces the end of an era
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Shakib Al Hasan has been a mainstay for Bangladesh for 70 per cent of their life as a Test playing nation. Bangladesh made their Test debut in 2000 and Shakib played his first long-form international in 2007. On Friday, he announced that this match could be the last of his illustrious career. What a shame it would be if it is to be a washout.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: The weather in Kanpur
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: It rained the entire night in Kanpur and it remains quite cloudy. Now a part of the stands have been deemed unfit for usage for this match and if we are to judge the facilities based on that fact alone, it doesn't paint a pretty picture as far as drainage systems go. Don't be surprised at all if we have a delayed start to this match at least, even if it doesn't rain between now and 9am, which seems like a big 'if' at the moment.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Bangladesh full squad
Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: India full squad
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dayal, Dhruv Jurel
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Hello and welcome!
India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Bangladesh were competitive, even ahead, for about a session and a half of the first Test. What can they get up to here? And can both sides beat the rain? So many questions and all we can do for the answers is wait and watch. Stay tuned for more updates!