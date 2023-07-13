IND W vs BAN W 3rd T20I Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur-led highflying India eye series whitewash against Bangladesh
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, 3rd T20I: Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women face Bangladesh in the third T20I of their ongoing three-match series, at the Sher-e-Bangla in Dhaka, on Thursday. Leading 2-0 in the series, India will be to complete a whitewash. With pride at stake, the hosts will be looking win the last T20I. India won the first T20I by seven wickets, with captain Harmanpreet also hammering an unbeaten half-century. Meanwhile, in the second ODI, India came out on top with an eight-run victory.
- Jul 13, 2023 11:52 AM IST
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet key for IND!
Harmanpreet will be key for IND, with the captain slamming an unbeaten knock of 54* runs in the first T20I as her side went on to win by seven wickets.
- Jul 13, 2023 11:18 AM IST
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score 3rd T20I: Deepti Sharma in form!
Deepti was adjudged as the Player of the Match in the previous T20I, bagging a three-wicket haul in four overs and leaking only 12 runs.
- Jul 13, 2023 11:01 AM IST
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score 3rd T20I: Squads
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Bareddy Anusha, Rashi Kanojiya, Uma Chetry, Monica Patel, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Devika Vaidya
Bangladesh: Shamima Sultana, Shathi Rani, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Shanjida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun
- Jul 13, 2023 10:57 AM IST
