India vs County Select XI Day 1: Hanuma Vihari throws away good start, dismissed off poor shot-WATCH

The first day of the practice match between Indians and the County Select XI at Durham saw some dismal batting from the Indian batsmen who got a great opportunity to get some much needed match practice under their belt.

The Indian Test team has been spending quality time with family members along with practice during their stay in England after losing the World Test Championship Final to New Zealand. This is their first match action during the month and a half long break that the team has been on and when Rohit Sharma won the toss against the County Select XI and decided to bat first, it was the perfect opportunity for the top order to spend a long time in the middle in good batting conditions as the sun was shining on Chester-le-Street.

Indians vs County Select XI Live Updates Day 1, Chester-le-Street, Durham

But Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal were dismissed with the score yet to reach 50. Rohit in partcular played a bad shot to get out for 9 while Mayank got a peach of a delivery.

Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the innings but he too was dismissed after a good start and will be disappointed getting out to a spinner.

But the worst shot selection was that of middle order batsman Hanuma Vihari. The Andhra batsman had done the hard work and steadied the ship with a good partnership first with Pujara and then with KL Rahul.

But with his score on 24, Vihari had brain snap as he danced down the track against the left arm spin of Patterson-White. Vihari went ahead with his shot despite not reaching the pitch of the ball and was eventually caught at mid-off.

It was a very poor shot to get out to, even in a practice match, which by the way has a first-class status. For a player looking to cement his place in the playing XI, it was a terrible piece of batsmanship, which he might rue later as KL Rahul made the most of his opportunity and slammed a classy half-century.