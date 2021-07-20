India vs County Select XI Day 1 highlights: Rahul 101, Jadeja 75 takes Indians to 306/9 at stumps

India vs County Select XI highlights, day 1: KL Rahul gave a timely reminder to the Indian team management with a sublime first-class hundred against Select County XI on the opening day of the warm-up game on Tuesday. The Indian team ended the day at 306 for 9 despite early hiccups, thanks to Rahul's 101 off 150 balls. The match has got the first-class status and will be India's only chance to look at their combinations before the Test series begins on August 4. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal were both sent back by Lyndon James while Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari fell to spin, throwing away good starts. KL Rahul became the first Indian batsman to score a half-century on the first morning and he converted that into a century. Ravindra Jadeja also scored a half-century.

Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

County Select XI Squad: Zak Chappell, Robert Yates, James Bracey(w), Haseeb Hameed, Rehan Ahmed, James Rew, Will Rhodes(c), Jake Libby, Lyndon James, Craig Miles, Liam Patterson-White, Ethan Bamber, Jack Carson

Follow India vs County Select XI highlights here

Stumps: Indians 306/9 (Rahul 101, Jadeja 75) at stumps on Day 1 in Durham

Jadeja is out for 75: Ravindra Jadeja was looking for quick runs, perhaps to get to his century but he has lost his wicket in the process. Indians 290/8

India lose two quick wickets: Ravindra Jadeja is nearing a ton but India have lost Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel in the same over.

Jadeja on the attack: Jadeja has stepped the foot on the accelerator. He has raced to 76 in no time after reaching his fifty. Indians 276 for 5 in 81 overs. The County XI have the the new ball.

Fifty for Jadeja: A valuable fifty from Jadeja. Not usual attacking one. It came off 101 balls but it was an important one as India had lost four wickets for 107.

100 for KL Rahul: India's KL Rahul gets to his hundred off 149 balls with a boundary. He raises his bat to loud applause from the dressing room and righly so. This has been a very good innings from the right-hander. Rahul is retiring for 101. Indians 230/5

200 up for India: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have taken India past 200. This has been a brilliant partnership for the visitors. Now the real test will come for the County XI bowlers against two class international batsmen.

3rd and final session: The final session of Day 1 is about to get underaway.

Tea on Day 1: India reach 188 for 4 with Rahul and Jadeja going strong. Rahul is unbeaten on 76 while Jadeja is batting on 26. India have lost the wicket of Hanuma Vihari in this session.

Rahul and Jadeja going strong: The Rahul-Jadeja has reached 68 now, by far the best in India's innings so far. These two have also looked the best Indian batsmen on display today apart from Mayank Agarwal. Indians 175/4.

150 up for India: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have put on a solid stand for the Indians to lead the recovery. Both Jadeja and Rahul have mixed caution with aggression.

Rahul reached 50 in style: KL Rahul has done no harm to his chances of a return to India's Test playing XI as he brings up his fifty with a boundary. Rahul has looked composed and at ease. He has played attractive shots without taking any risks.

Slog sweep is out: Ravindra Jadeja employs the slog sweep against the left arm spin of Patterson-White and gets a double.

Rahul on fire: Another slightly shortish delivery and Rahul has handsomely cut that for yet another boundary. He is closing in on a much deserved half-century.

That's a six: KL Rahul has hit the first maximum of Indians' innings. He is looking good for a half century but needs to be patient. Just play down the ground and get runs.

Jadeja taking his time: Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in and India's first left hander. He is known for his explosive shots but Jadeja is taking it slow. He has three first-class triple centuries to his name.

Rahul looking good: KL Rahul has looked good so far and he has hit two boundaries since Vihari's dismissall to take his personal score to 33 and the Indians are on 119/4 after 41 overs.

Vihari dismissed: It is difficult to figure out why the Indians are playing this practice match. Another batsman plays a false shot to get out. Vihari, in the middle of a good partnership with KL Rahul, charges out to spinner Patterson-White and is caught at mid off for 24, Indians 107/4

Avesh Khan injured: Avesh Khan seems to have done some damage to his thumb. He put his hand down to field a straight drive from Vihari off his bowling and he looks quite badly injured.

Indians reach 100: Hanuma Vihari hits a crisp boundary on the up on the off side. Indians are 100/3 now. Avesh Khan has looked very ordinary while bowling for the County Select XI.

Fabulous shot: These are the shots that make the Indian cricket fans wonder why KL Rahul isn't consistently in the Indian team. Delightful cut through the backward point region and it's a boundary. He is a special talent. Just needs consistency.

Watchful by Rahul and Vihari: The duo of Rahul and Vihari are back out and have got a few singles on the board after the lunch break. Both men will be fighting for a spot in the playing XI in the first Test against England. There is a good chance Vihari might get a look in as an extra batsman.

Welcome back to the second session of the India vs County Select XI three-day match. KL Rahul and Hanuma Vihari have made their way out into the centre. India need a partnership here. They will resume at 80/3.

Top order flops: India need its top order to get big runs in the upcoming series and they have failed the test on Day 1 of the practice match here.

Indians 80/3 at lunch

Vihari solid, Rahul has spin test to pass: Hanuma Vihari has looked rock solid so far. While KL Rahul, who generally opens in red ball cricket, has the odd test of playing spin first up in his innings and he has been watchful so far.

Patterson-White getting good bounce: The young spinners of the County XI have been very impressive so far. Vihari and Rahul have their task cut out.

KL Rahul is new man in for India

Pujara departs for 21: Huge moment for young off-spinner Carlson. He gets the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. The India No.3 danced down the track, didn't get to the pitch of the ball or rather was deceived in the air by Carlson. The ball didn't turn much and Pujara missed it. The keeper made no mistake. Indians 68/3

Spin from both ends: Off-spinner JJ Carlson and left-arm spinner Patterson-White are operating from both ends now. That's surprising move as the seamers Avesh Khan and Lyndon were doing a pretty good job.

Fifty up for Indians: Pujara and Vihari have taken India past 50. This is an important partnership for the visitors.

Back-to-back maidens: Indians under pressure. The County XI bowlers have settled into a nice rhythm. Pujara and Vihari are both experienced players, they should be able to battle it out.

Pujara shows intent: It is bowled on his pads and Pujara plays a wonderful flick through the mid-wicket region. He has been joined by Hanuma Vihari in the middle

Clean Bowled! Lyndon James has picked his second. It was pitched up and the ball moved after pitching and Mayank Agarwal plays a flashy push and missed it completely. The ball rattles his middle stump.

Pujara gets going: Rocking on the backfoot and punching it through the covers. Pujara adds three more to his total, which now is 4. Indians 41/1 after 12 overs.

Pujara in the middle: Cheteshwar Pujara is out in the middle and he would want to spend a long time in the middle. Remember he is desperately in need of runs. So, spending time and not scoring will not be enough on this tour. Even the commentators are discussing Rohit's choice of shot as they too feel that Indian batsmen need to spend as much time in the middle in this match as possible.

OUT! Terrible decision from Rohit: The Indians have lost their first wicket and it is their captain Rohit Sharma. A few tight overs and Rohit tries to hook a short delivery and gets a top edge off the bowling of Lyndon James. It was a great catch by Jack Carson, who ran a long distance to pouch the catch.

Miles troubling Rohit: Craig Miles is bowling a tight line and showing great control. He has attacked Rohit's body and also bowled out the off stump in the channel. This is solid practice for Rohit. The Indian stalwart should just try and stay as long in the middle as possible. Runs do not really matter here, what matters is facing a lot of deliveries in the middle, specially with the new ball.

Beaten outside the off: That one is bowled back of length and it rises at Rohit, who almost pokes at it. Craig Miles has bowled really well so far and this is great match practice for the Indians. He is moving ball outside the off stump of both right handers and mixing it up really well. Solid defence on the last ball. Indians 32 for no loss after 6

Agarwal powers on: No mercy shown by Mayank Agarwal to Avesh Khan, who is bowling for the County side. He plays that crisply through the bakcward point region. And the next ball is a great comeback from Khan, it keeps low and Agarwal is lucky to not have been trapped in front.

Straight down the ground from Rohit: Straight bat and it flies to the boundary ropes through the mid-on region. The Indians are 24 for no loss.

Rohit Sharma taking his time: Rohit Sharma has looked very watchful so far. Polishing his defensive skills perhaps in this match. It is essential to get the footwork right in a place like England. Also important is the ability to leave balls outside the off-stump and in Rohit's case to guard against the one coming in. He had decent starts in both innings of the WTC Final and Rohit would want to make the most of this match ahead of the Test series.

Flying start for Mayank Agarwal: India opener Mayank Agarwal has raced to 11 off just 6 balls. He hit his teammate Avesh Khan for a couple of boudaries in his first over. Indians 11/0

BREAKING NEWS: Indian team players Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar are playing for the County Select XI side.

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are opening the batting for the Indians.

Rohit Sharma captaining Indians: No Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the Indian XI, so Rohit Sharma will be captaining the Indians.

Indians XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Toss: India have won the toss and opted to bat first in the three-day warm-up match against County Select XI

Rahul to keep for India: KL Rahul will keep wickets for India as first-choice keeper Rishabh Pant was unavailable for selection and Wriddhiman in isolation. Pant has recovered from the Covid and will join the Indian side in Durham by Thursday but since this warm-up match against County XI has got first-class status, India can't make changes after the toss so Rahul it will be with the gloves.