India vs County XI: India openers play terrible shots to get out - WATCH

The touring Indians are playing their first and only practice match in Durham before the start of the Test series against England. Rohit Sharma was out for the toss against the County Select XI as Virat Kohli and vice captain Ajinkya Rahane opted out of the three-day practice match.

The Indians decided to bat first at Chester-le-Street and openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma, himself, started off well. Two Indians, Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar, were included in the County Select XI after the home team lost players due to Covid-19 isolation

The Indians haven't played any cricket since losing the World Test Championship Final to New Zealand last month and it was a great chance for the Indian openers to get as much match practice under their belt as possible.

India vs County XI live updates of Day 1

Agarwal started with a flash as he scored boundaries at will, while Rohit took a more watchful approach as he played defensive shots to hone his skills on English soil.

But the introduction of Lyndon James changed it all for the Indians. A clutch of maiden overs left Rohit restless and he went for a pull shot off a short delivery from James and ended up getting holed out in the deep for just 9 runs.

Even the commentators were amazed to see Rohit's shot selection as they too were of the opinion that the Indians need to spend as much time in the middle as possible.

While Rohit departed for 9, his opening partner Mayank Agarwal was dismissed soon after as he was done in by some great movement in the air and off the pitch.

James pitched one up and Agarwal played a flashy push, putting the full face of his bat out but he missed the ball completely and was clean bowled for 28.

India have already lost first choice opener Shubman Gill to injury. The tourists need the openers to put their hand up and contribute against England to reduce the pressure on the middle order.