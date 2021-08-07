India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar reacts after Jasprit Bumrah smokes thunderous pull shot for six off Sam Curran

Jasprit Bumrah is having one of the best Test matches of his life in Nottingham. Against England in the first Test of the series at Trent Bridge, Bumrah first rattled the hosts, picking up 4/46 and restricting the total to just 183, and later scored 28 runs off 34 balls with the bat, extending India's first-innings total to 278.

Watching Bumrah bat impressed many, including arguably the greatest batsman of all time, Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar took to Twitter to express delight at India's situation in the match and Bumrah's innings in particular.

"Formidable lead for #TeamIndia after some important runs added by the tail. It’ll be interesting to see how England respond after being behind. By the way, @Jaspritbumrah93 just played the shot of his life today," tweeted Tendulkar.

Bumrah hit three fours and a six during his 34-ball stay, but no one is sure which shot Tendulkar is referring to. But the feeling is it has to be the six Bumrah connected off the bowling of Sam Curran. In the 82nd over of the Indian innings, Bumrah cracked two fours and six off the left-arm England quick.

The first was on Bumrah's pads, which he whipped away towards mid-wicket for a four. Next up was a back-of-a-length ball, which Bumrah read early. He got into position and pulled off the front ball for a magnificent six over deep square leg. The next ball, Bumrah helped himself to another four, as he sliced the ball over the slip cordon.

Although this is Bumrah's highest Test score for India, it definitely isn't the first time he has shown his calibre with the bat. Last year, ahead of the Test series against Australia, during a three-day pink-ball practice game, Bumrah had scored a half-century against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

And on Friday, Bumrah proved his credentials with the bat again, as he and Mohammed Siraj added 33 runs off 26 balls for the last wicket, which got India over the 250-run mark and gave them a useful 95-run first-innings lead over England.