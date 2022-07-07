India vs England 1st T20 Live Score: Rohit Sharma's men look for good start against Jos Buttler's mighty England

India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: India will be looking forward to moving on from the heartbreaking defeat in the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston and make an impact in the first T20I. The match, which is the first of three games that will be played in the series, will be played on Thursday at The Rose Bowl Stadium, or the Ageas Bowl as it is known for commercial purposes, in Southampton. On the other hand, fresh off a thumping Test series win against New Zealand, an ODI series win against the Netherlands and a historic win at Edgbaston against India, England will be looking forward to continue with their dominant ways.