India vs England 1st T20 Live Score: Rohit Sharma's men look for good start against Jos Buttler's mighty England
- India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma and co. will be looking to put behind the disappointment of losing the fifth Test against England as they start the white ball leg of their tour. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 1st T20I from the Ageas Bowl here.
India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: India will be looking forward to moving on from the heartbreaking defeat in the fifth and final Test at Edgbaston and make an impact in the first T20I. The match, which is the first of three games that will be played in the series, will be played on Thursday at The Rose Bowl Stadium, or the Ageas Bowl as it is known for commercial purposes, in Southampton. On the other hand, fresh off a thumping Test series win against New Zealand, an ODI series win against the Netherlands and a historic win at Edgbaston against India, England will be looking forward to continue with their dominant ways.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 07 Jul 2022 08:58 PM
Ind vs Eng live: Virat Kohli's litmus test?
Kohli has been rested for the first T20I and there are murmurs that his performance in the second and third matches may just prove to be his last chance to ensure his spot is secure going into the T20 World Cup. Dropping Kohli may have been unthinkable for the majority of the last 10 years at least but such has been the former India captain's stunning drop in form that the news, if true, is not surprising at all.
Thu, 07 Jul 2022 08:51 PM
Ind vs Eng live cricket score: India's squad for the remaining series
There are a few players who come in and go out of the squad after the first T20I. Interesting days.
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik
Thu, 07 Jul 2022 08:51 PM
Ind vs Eng live: India's squad for 1st T20I
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
Thu, 07 Jul 2022 08:45 PM
India vs England 1st T20 live: Captain Rohit Sharma
His dodgy hamstring and an unlucky bout with Covid-19, coupled with India's ridiculous schedule, has meant that Rohit Sharma has missed a significant amount of matches since being made captain of the team in all formats. In fact, he is one of SEVEN players, yes you read that number correctly, to have captained India this year. That number becomes eight if you consider the fact that Dinesh Karthik had led the team in a practice match but we might be clutching straws by that point.
Thu, 07 Jul 2022 08:41 PM
India vs England 1st t20 Live score: Hello and welcome!
India will do well to put the disappointment of the fifth Test behind because they now arguably have a far more difficult task - facing the mighty England white ball squads on their own home grounds. Eoin Morgan may have retired but that doesn't guarantee that England will lose any of their potency and in Jos Buttler, they have a captain who is in the form of his life. For India, Rohit Sharma returns and he will be looking to hit the ground running. This should be an entertaining watch.