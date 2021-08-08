India vs England: Rain forces last day’s play to be abandoned, Trent Bridge Test drawn

The first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham ended in a draw on Sunday after the fifth day’s play was abandoned due to rain. Set a target of 209, India had ended Day 4 on 52/1, needing 157 runs on the final day to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were unbeaten on 12. The second Test will be played at Lord’s from Thursday.

“We were expecting rain on days three and four but it chose to come on day five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it's a shame,” said India captain Virat Kohli after play was abandoned. “We certainly believed we could win. We knew we would have opportunities if we took our catches and kept our fields,” said England captain Joe Root.

Highlights: India vs England 1st Test Day 5

Given the target and how the pitch had eased out, India will consider this a chance missed, but this draw also sets up the series perfectly. From getting their opening batting sorted—thanks to KL Rahul’s patience—to getting runs from the lower order, India ticked several boxes this Test.





“This is exactly what we wanted to do; start strong,” said Kohli. “On day five we knew we had our chances. We certainly felt like we were on top of the game. Getting that lead was crucial, but it's a shame we couldn't finish day five. Getting to fifty overnight was important. We just didn't want to play for survival. Our intent kept us ahead. It's hard work of three-odd weeks for our bowlers with the bat. They were in the nets regularly, and we got a lead of 95 purely from their efforts.

“Most likely this will be our template (4-1 combination) in this series, but adaptability has been our strength.”

