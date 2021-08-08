India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5: India need 157 runs to win but rain may play spoilsport at Trent Bridge
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5: The final day of the first Test is going to be a livewire as India will take the field to complete the chase of 209. The visitors were in a comfortable stop until the end of fourth day's play and they will surely push for a historic win when Rohit Sharma (12*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) will resume innings at 52/1. India need 157 runs to win and the hosts will try everything to see them taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Who will win this epic face-off, let's wait and find out!
Follow live score and updates of India vs England 1st Test Day 5
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 08, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Bumrah gets his name on the honours board
-
AUG 08, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Update from weatherman DK
Weatherman DK ~ Dinesh Karthik ~ has given an update about Nottingham's weather and it doesn't looks good. It's raining now and here's how it looks like.
-
AUG 08, 2021 02:05 PM IST
IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 4 Brief Scores
England: 183 & 303
India: 52/1 (& 278)
Cheteshwar Pujara: 12*
Rohit Sharma: 12*
IND need 157 runs to win
-
AUG 08, 2021 02:01 PM IST
India vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live
The last chapter of the first Test unfolds today when India walk out to chase the reamining 157 runs of their 209-run target. After the bowlers dominated on the penultimate day, it's time when the batters must show their best game and take a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will resume innings at 52/1. Both are unbeaten at 12. But there are chances that rain will play the spoilsport.
Will India rewrite history by winning the series opener in England? It'll be exciting to figure that out. Stay tuned.
Get our daily newsletter
IND vs ENG 1st Day 5 Live: IND need 157 runs to win but rain may play spoilsport
Vaughan says 'favourites' India 'may panic' if they lose few wickets on Day 5
- India vs England: Former England captain Michael Vaughan still believes that despite being the favourites in the match, India may panic if they lose quick wickets.
VIDEO: Bumrah's name goes up on honours board after fifer at Trent Bridge
- Apart from dismissing England captain Joe Root for 109, Bumrah also picked the wickets of Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, and Stuart Broad, in the 2nd innings, as India bundled out the hosts for 303, setting themselves a target of 209.