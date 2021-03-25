Home / Cricket / India vs England 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan on the cusp of big ODI milestone
India vs England 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan on the cusp of big ODI milestone

When he gets on to the field in Pune on Friday, Dhawan will be on the cusp of a big landmark. He needs 94 more runs to complete 6000 runs in ODIs and will be the 10th Indian batsman to reach the mark.
India's Shikhar Dhawan in action (REUTERS)

Shikhar Dhawan reminded everyone of his pedigree and importance in the Indian limited overs set-up as he scored 98 runs in the first ODI against England, which set the foundation for a big score for the hosts. Dhawan has been a proven performer in the 50-over format for India. His performances at the top of the order were the highlight of India's last triumph in an ICC tournament as he finished the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy as the tournament's leading run-getter.

The southpaw hasn't looked back since and formed one of the most feared and stable opening combinations with Rohit Sharma. While Rohit has taken the plaudits for his massive scores and centuries as an opener, Dhawan has been silently performing his role for the team. Once a three format player, Dhawan is now in the scheme of things in ODIs only and that should be reason enough for the left-handed Delhi opener to keep doing well.

When he gets on to the field in Pune on Friday, Dhawan will be on the cusp of a big landmark. He needs 94 more runs to complete 6000 runs in ODIs and will be the 10th Indian batsman to reach the mark. If he does reach the mark on Friday then he will reach the milestone in just 138 innings, which will make him the second fastest Indian after Virat Kohli (136) and third fastest overall to reach the mark.

Fewest Innings taken to reach 6000 ODI runs

This is a huge landmark for a player who isn't celebrated as much as the other two Indian stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who form the triumvirate that has been the reason behind India's dominance of the 50-over format for more than 5 years now.

Shikhar Dhawan performance in ODIs against all opposition

England is one of three opponents against whom Dhawan is yet to score a century, New Zealand and Bangladesh are the other two, and he would want to correct that stat in this series.

A good start from Dhawan at the top of the order will be crucial if India are to again set a big target or chase down a potentially big English total.

india vs england shikhar dhawan
