India vs England: Virat Kohli miffed after getting warned for running on danger area
India captain Virat Kohli is known for his dynamic behaviour on the field. Kohli loves indulging in conversation with opposition's players during play and never shies away from showing aggression. Often opposition players have said in the past that one should not indulge in conversation with Kohli in the middle as it only energises him to play even better than he does.
Whatever the case may be, drama always follows Kohli, and one such moment of drama took place during the final over of the first session on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and England.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 - LIVE!
Daniel Lawrence was given the task of bowling the final over before Lunch, and on the fourth ball of the over, R Ashwin glided a delivery outside off stump, for three runs. While running the third run, Kohli went from leg stumps to off stump in between the run-up, thus trespassing the danger area.
Umpire Nitin Menon went to spoke to Kohli after the run was completed and it appeared that he gave him a warning for running on the danger area. Kohli indulged in a discussion with the umpire, seeking reasons for the call.
After the umpire had his last word, a miffed Kohli turned his back as he walked to the stumps, and exchanged a few words with England captain Joe Root, who was standing at the slips.
Meanwhile, Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin applied themselves on a treacherous pitch to share an unbeaten 50-run stand and extend India's lead to a comfortable 351 on day three of the second Test here on Monday.
India were at 156 for six lunch with Kohli (38 batting off 86) and Ashwin (34 batting off 38) going strong after India lost a flurry of wickets in the first hour of play.India added 102 valuable runs in the session with the loss of five wickets after resuming the day at 54 for one.
India vs England: While the rest of the Indian batsmen struggled against spin, Kohli batted in a different league, almost dishing out a lesson on how to bat in such challenging conditions.
India vs England: Mark Butcher believes the Chennai pitch is not the reason England find themselves behind India in the second Test in Chennai.
India vs England: The current crop of India's youngsters has impressed Gautam Gambhir, who has backed one of them to be a 'great asset' for Indian cricket in time to come.
