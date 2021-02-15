India vs England: Virat Kohli miffed after getting warned for running on danger area

India captain Virat Kohli is known for his dynamic behaviour on the field. Kohli loves indulging in conversation with opposition's players during play and never shies away from showing aggression. Often opposition players have said in the past that one should not indulge in conversation with Kohli in the middle as it only energises him to play even better than he does.

Whatever the case may be, drama always follows Kohli, and one such moment of drama took place during the final over of the first session on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and England.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 - LIVE!

Daniel Lawrence was given the task of bowling the final over before Lunch, and on the fourth ball of the over, R Ashwin glided a delivery outside off stump, for three runs. While running the third run, Kohli went from leg stumps to off stump in between the run-up, thus trespassing the danger area.

Umpire Nitin Menon went to spoke to Kohli after the run was completed and it appeared that he gave him a warning for running on the danger area. Kohli indulged in a discussion with the umpire, seeking reasons for the call.

Kohli offering a batting masterclass, but then does this, and then argues with the umpire!? Might as well get some sandpaper out mate 👍 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/cUg7XlVK2k — Darren Timms (@darrentimmsgolf) February 15, 2021





After the umpire had his last word, a miffed Kohli turned his back as he walked to the stumps, and exchanged a few words with England captain Joe Root, who was standing at the slips.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin applied themselves on a treacherous pitch to share an unbeaten 50-run stand and extend India's lead to a comfortable 351 on day three of the second Test here on Monday.

India were at 156 for six lunch with Kohli (38 batting off 86) and Ashwin (34 batting off 38) going strong after India lost a flurry of wickets in the first hour of play.India added 102 valuable runs in the session with the loss of five wickets after resuming the day at 54 for one.

