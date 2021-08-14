Joe Root (180*) run riot helps England edge ahead of India in Lord’s Test

It is no secret that Joe Root has a special liking for India’s bowling. Since his 73 on debut at Nagpur in 2012, he has made it a habit of collecting big runs against the subcontinent giants.

In this series, he has taken run-making to a different level. On Saturday, he lit up Lord’s to notch his 22nd Test hundred, and second in consecutive Tests. It was his seventh against India, the only opponents against whom he has 2,000-plus runs at an average of 57 plus, much higher than his career average of over 49.

In the end, India bowlers fought back as England were 391 all out at stumps, with the first-innings lead restricted to just 27 runs. Root remained unconquered on 180, walking off to a standing ovation from the packed Lord’s crowd.

Ishant Sharma (3/69) and Mohammed Siraj (4/94) led the fightback for India, but the day belonged to Root.

In his nearly decade-long career, the Yorkshireman has served England well with some priceless knocks. The latest will rank among his best. The England captain stood like a wall, scoring his 11th 150-plus score and helping his team take the first innings lead. During his marathon effort he had to raise his bat a few times to acknowledge the applause, but the sweetest moment came when he creamed his 16th four to help cross India’s total of 364.

After a frustrating morning session for the visitors when they went wicketless, seasoned pacer Ishant Sharma brought India back into the game with double strike in his 23rd over that reduced the hosts to 341/7. It was a fine comeback for the pace bowler after having waited for 19 overs for his first wicket when he breached the defence of Jos Buttler after lunch. Mohammed Siraj was the only other bowler to taste success, adding a couple of wickets to his two on the second evening to be within one scalp of getting on the Lord’s honours board. The late Indian fightback has set this game up perfectly with all to play for in the second innings.

The visitors can complain that the weather gods have favoured England in this game. When India batted on the first two days, heavily overcast conditions in London helped their pacers. When Root and Jonny Bairstow came out to bat on the third morning, they were greeted by bright sunshine, making for perfect batting conditions. Root duly cashed on. The bowlers simply don’t know a way past the England No 4. He started the series at Trent Bridge with a 64, scored 109 in the second innings, before making it back-to-back hundreds. There were milestones galore for him. When he flicked Jasprit Bumrah to the square-leg fence to reach 115, he completed 9,000 Test runs.

Of concern for England is their over reliance on James Anderson in bowling and Root in batting. In this innings though, their skipper found good support. Rory Burns (49), Bairstow (57), Jos Buttler (23) and Moeen Ali (28) did their bit to take the pressure of Root, with partnerships of 85, 121, 54 and 58 respectively.

While the England star kept the innings together during his fourth hundred at Lord’s, it was Bairstow who set the tone for the day with a gutsy counter-attacking effort. India started the proceedings with Siraj and Mohammed Shami. If allowed to settle down, the two could have been dangerous with their ability to move the ball. As shown by Anderson on Friday, the wicket offered assistance if the ball was pitched up. But Bairstow forced the Indian pair to alter their lengths by going for his strokes. Starting the day on 119/3, the natural stroke-player hit five fours to quickly bring up England’s 150, the 31 runs added in 34 balls.

Having grown into their cricket together, the understanding between the two Yorkshire players was there to see. With Bairstow taking an attacking approach, Root slipped into a support role. It allowed the captain to pace his innings, which was studded with drives, flicks and steers to third man. The pair pushed the total to 208/3 in 71 overs to complete their sixth 100-run partnership, with Root on 83 and Bairstow on 49.

Having started the game as favourites against a depleted home attack, it proved to be the toughest session for India. They went wicketless while giving away 97 runs as England took lunch at 216/3. With Root at the helm on 89* and the pitch having flattened out, statistics showed there were just 76 false responses in 73 overs by the home team batsmen.

SHORT-BALL TACTICS

It was only when India resorted to short-ball tactics by unleashing Siraj on resumption that things started to happen. With Jadeja also keeping it tight, runs dried up and within 13 runs India got the breakthrough. While Root was unperturbed, Siraj targetted Bairstow. Once the Hyderabad pacer changed his angle and went around the wicket, it paid off as Bairstow gloved a short ball to Virat Kohli at first slip.

With the second new ball due in the next over after the breakthrough, and Root on 96 it raised India’s hopes of applying pressure. Root, however, took a three with a crisp drive to move to 99 and then jabbed to the off-side to scamper a single, completing his century.

If India are to break their run of losses in England, they have to find a way to stop the England captain and run-machine.