'Perfect partnership': Tendulkar, Sehwag, others hail Bumrah and Shami's unbeaten 89-run stand on Day 5 of Lord's Test

Bumrah and Shami added an unbeaten 89-run partnership which allowed India to declare their second innings on 298/8, setting England a target of 272 runs.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Mohammed Shami frustrated England with their batting. (Getty)

The dogged ninth-wicket stand between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami on the fifth day of the Lord’s Test received plenty of plaudits from cricketers across the world. Bumrah and Shami added an unbeaten 89-run partnership which allowed India to declare their second innings on 298/8, setting England a target of 272 runs.

Shami registered the second half-century of his Test career and was not out on 56, while Bumrah was unbeaten on 34 off 64 balls as India recovered from a dodgy 209/8 to post a total close to 300 and regain control of the match. Bumrah and Shami’s efforts received praises from former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina among others.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 5

"Calling this partnership crucial would be an understatement. It has changed the complexion of the game! Well done @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93! Go for it #TeamIndia," Tendulkar tweeted.

Sehwag posted a hilarious morphed image, swapping the faces of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman from their famous 371-run partnership against Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001 with Bumrah and Shami’s faces.

"Mauj karadi. Shami-Bumrah, take a bow. Taaliyan bajti rehni chahiye (The ovation should not stop)," tweeted Sehwag.

Laxman, who knows what it’s like to be involved in match-saving partnerships, lauded the pair for displaying tremendous grit and determination on an important day of Test cricket. "Waah ! Mazaa aa gaya. What a wonderful partnership between Shami and Bumrah. They may not have the best of techniques but from experience I can say that bowlers have a big heart. And Ishant, Shami and Bumrah have displayed just that today at a decisive stage in the #LordsTest," tweeted Laxman.

Also Read | Mohammed Shami smokes massive 6 off Moeen Ali to bring up half-century, Lord's erupts in huge cheer – Watch

Harbhajan Singh tweeted that this partnership could well prove to be a match-winning one for India. "Outstanding partnership @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93. Match saving or winning partnership.. keep it up #INDvENG," he said.

Raina called their stand magical. "What a magical performance brother, perfect partnership @Jaspritbumrah93 & @MdShami11 so proud of your game! Sparkles#INDvENG good luck team india," he tweeted.

After doing their bit with the bat, Shami and Bumrah provided India the perfect start in the fourth innings, dismissing openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns for ducks in the first two overs.

