India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live on TV and Online

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd ODI Match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:44 PM IST
India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming(AP)

India and England will lock horns for the final time in this series on Sunday in the third ODI. With the ODI series levelled at 1-1, India and England will be looking to win the decider. India have won both the Tests and T20I series, and they will be eager to win the ODIs trophy as well. Meanwhile, England will be looking to get something out of the tour and finish it on a high.

Here is all you need to know about India vs England 3rd ODI:

Where will the 3rd ODI between India and England take place?

The 3rd ODI between India and England will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

At what time does the 3rd ODI between India and England begin?

The 3rd ODI between India and England will begin at 01:30 PM IST on Friday, March 28th (Sunday). The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and England?

The 3rd ODI between India and England will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the 3rd ODI between India and England online and mobile?

The online streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and England will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the 3rd ODI between India and England on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

