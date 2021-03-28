IND USA
Live

India vs England Live Score 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli might drop Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav for better balance in decider

  • India vs England, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: What changes will Virat Kohli make in the Indian team will be the big question on everyone's mind as England hope to end tour on a high.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 12:18 PM IST

IND vs ENG live score 3rd ODI: Four Tests, five T20Is and two ODIs later, we are finally here - the final match of England's long tour of India. India took the Test series, and also conquered the T20I leg but not before England gave them a fight. And today, as the ODI series is levelled at 1-1, the decider promises to light up what promises to be another Bumper Sunday. India's team combination remains the hot topic as they look to inflict a trifecta of series defeat on England. Follow India vs England Live ODI live scorecard.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 28, 2021 12:18 PM IST

    Krunal Pandya might get unlucky

    Despite a record-breaking debut in the first ODI, Krunal Pandya might have to make way for Washington Sundar. The reason being, the former's not so impressive show with the ball. Sundar, known more for his economical bowling, might just be the extra cushion India need to stoop the onslaught from the England batters.

  • MAR 28, 2021 12:10 PM IST

    Will there be a hat-trick of 50-plus scores for KL Rahul?

    With scores of 62* and 104, KL Rahul is back among the runs. But contrary to his distractors, was he ever out of form? At least not in ODIs? Here is a little trivia for all those who thought Rahul was batting poor form - Since the start of 2020, KL Rahul has scored 613 runs in ODIs – the third most by any player. In fact, his average of 68.11 is the best among 13 batters who have batted in 10 or more innings since the start of 2020.

  • MAR 28, 2021 12:01 PM IST

    Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma on cusp of impressive milestone

    It's no secret that the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan has been one of India's best in ODIs. In fact, after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, it's Dhawan and Rohit's pair who have amassed the most runs together as openers. On Sunday, Rohit and Dhawan can create by becoming only the fourth opening pair to put together 5000 runs on ODIs. Dhawan and Rohit are 125 runs away from getting there. Indian fans will be hoping that today is the day that happens.

  • MAR 28, 2021 11:52 AM IST

    India captain with a chance to climb higher in all-time elite list for captains

    Virat Kohli is at a stage in his career, where the rate at which he is performing, the India captain by default is breaking records. And Sunday could be no different. Why, you ask? Well, here's why. With 5442 runs in 92 innings as captain, Kohli is fifth on the list of highest run-getters as captain, behind Ricky Ponting, MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming and Arjuna Ranatunga. He has the opportunity to climb a place higher, but that will require a gigantic effort from the India captain. Having not scored an international century since November of 2019, Kohli will have to score 167 runs at least to pip Ranatunga and go fourth on the list? So what do you think, folks? Possible?

  • MAR 28, 2021 11:43 AM IST

    All eyes on Virat Kohli

    He's scored five half-centuries in a row, but hitting a century is a code Virat Kohli can't seem to be cracking at the moment. Imagine, 43 centuries before December 2019, but not a single one since. On being asked if it's something that's bothering him, the India captain said 'Hundreds are something he has never paid attention to', and perhaps that's why he's 'gotten so many so quickly'. This is an unusual drought, for a player for whom getting centuries was never tough. Then again, happens to the best, doesn't it? Remember 2007, when the great Sachin Tendulkar went through the same, repeatedly getting dismissing in the 90s? Wow, here comes another comparison.

  • MAR 28, 2021 11:37 AM IST

    India's Predicted Playing XI

    This is the game where India cannot afford to make a single mistake. A defeat here, and it will be three ODI series defeat in a row for Kohli. Hence, it is important for the India captain to get his Playing XI right. The one spot which surely will change for today's game is that of India's frontline spinner. Kuldeep Yadav has gone wicketless in the last two matches - giving away 68 and 84 runs respectively. Either Yuzvendra Chahal or Washington Sundar is likely to replace him.

  • MAR 28, 2021 11:28 AM IST

    India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score

    It's time for the all-important decider. India won the first ODI, England came roaring back to take the second... and rather comprehensively. The final match of England's tour of India is finally upon us, and with the series locked at 1-1, a win for either side is crucial. England would be high on confidence following their thrashing of India by six wickets on Friday, but then again, not teams have the all-rounder ability of India. For Virat Kohli, it's a must-win, for a defeat here will result in Kohli losing three bilateral ODI series in a row. Can he avert it? Or will England end this phenomenal India tour with something to savour?

