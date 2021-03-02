England's Crawley expects 'very similar pitch' but 'slightly easier to bat on'
Young England opener Zak Crawley on Tuesday echoed opposition vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's sentiments on the Motera strip which he believes will be "similar" in nature but red ball will make it "slightly easier" for the batsmen.
England have been pummelled by India for 317 runs and 10 wickets respectively on successive rank turners and the home team would like to make it 3-1 in their bid to book the World Test Championship final berth.
ALSO READ - India vs England: Vaughan posts photo in dug-up soil to take a dig at pitch
"Yeah, I think it will be a very similar pitch this week. It wasn't easy to score for sure, but it was the same for both sides, and they played very well compared to us. So, we had our chance to bat first and did well and unfortunately, we didn’t play well as we needed to," Crawley said at a virtual press conference on Tuesday ahead of the fourth Test.
Quizzed whether batting will be easier in the final Test as it will be a red ball game again, he answered in affirmative.
"It depends on the pitch obviously, but I do think that it will be slightly easier. I felt that the pink ball was a bit harder (to play) and that ball skidded on quite quickly, which is why Axar got so many wickets through leg before and bowled." Axar's arm ball will be a massive threat, conceded Crawley.
ALSO READ - Bumrah has taken leave to prepare for marriage: Reports
"I think he still has that ball in his armoury for sure and he’ll still be a massive threat with that one (red ball). But I think it might not skid on with the same pace as the pink ball but it won't be completely different," explained Crawley.
Crawley was the only half centurion for England in the last game. "Yeah, it's nice to score some runs. I probably had the best (chance) to face seamers early, but still nice to score some runs, nonetheless," he said, adding that hopefully he will have the game-plan in the final match.
The 23-year-old Crawley, who has played 11 Tests in his nascent international career, lavished praise on left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who has grabbed 18 wickets from two tests that he has played.
"You know, he (Axar) is a very good bowler, especially in these conditions, he has been very accurate, he doesn’t give you much to score, and he has got one that goes straight on, in these conditions, one (to) turn, so he is very good bowler," said Crawley.
England are out of contention from the World Test Championship, while India needs a draw or a win to qualify for the summit clash at Lord’s against New Zealand.
However, Crawley insisted that it will still be a massive game for the visitors. "It is a massive game. Obviously, a big game for them (India), they want to be in the World (Test) Championship final, so it is still lots to play for, whether it is the Test championship or not, you want to win every Test match playing,” he signed off.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravindra Jadeja returns to the field after thumb surgery - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bumrah has taken leave to prepare for marriage: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has ability to finish games': Kings' reason behind 2 big signings explained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iyer, Dhawan take 11-hour road trip to join Team India in Ahmedabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Winning the WTC is equal to winning the World Cup’: Ajinkya Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Vaughan posts photo in dug-up soil to take a dig at pitch
- Vaughan's reaction comes after India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series after beating England within two days in the third Test match in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three more COVID-19 positive cases in PSL: PCB
- One unnamed player was from Islamabad United, while the other two's names and teams were not identified by Pakistan Cricket Board media and communications director Sami Ul Hasan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He wants to be the best’: Laxman hails Ashwin’s ‘critical planning & execution'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No shame in being beaten by Ashwin': Atherton says India spinner rare to
- India vs England: Ashwin has proven he's a beast on home soil, which is why Atherton reckons there is absolutely nothing surprising seeing him thrive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Indian players undergo fielding drill ahead of 4th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC Player of the Month: Ashwin, Root, Mayers in contention among men
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surprised at exclusion of Mohali for IPL: Punjab CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC Women's ODI rankings: Mithali retains 9th spot, Mandhana drops two slots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCB's bio-bubble policy under scanner after Fawad Ahmed returns Covid positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox