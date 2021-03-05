India vs England 4th Test: Virat Kohli gets out for 0, equals MS Dhoni's unwanted record
Virat Kohli's inconsistent form with the bat continued in the 4th Test as the India captain was dismissed by allrounder Ben Stokes for a duck on the 8th ball he faced. Stokes bowled a short one that picked up but by the time Kohli realised that the ball had gone above him, he was already into his shot. He nicked the ball, and it went straight to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.
This was Kohli's 8th duck as India Test captain. Doing so, he equalled MS Dhoni's Test record of most dismissals for a duck by an Indian captain.
India vs England 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE!
This is also the 2nd dismissal for Kohli on 0 in the ongoing series. He was also dismissed for a duck by spinner Moeen Ali in the 2nd Test. This is also the first time since 2014 that Kohli has been dismissed for a duck twice in a series.
Here is a look at some other stats on Kohli's dismissal:
- 12th duck of his Test career
- 5th vs England. 3rd duck in his last 7 innings vs England.
- 2nd duck of the series.
- Ben Stokes now joins Pat Cummins, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad and James Anderson to dismiss Kohli on 5 instances.
- This is only the 2nd series in which Kohli has 2 ducks in a series.
- Last was in 2014 (Pataudi Trophy) in England.
India reached 80/4 at Lunch on Day 4 after Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed on the final ball of the session by England pacer James Anderson. The hosts lost three wickets in the first session of Day 2 with Rohit Sharma still remaining in the middle.
4th Test: Ben Stokes dismisses Virat Kohli for 0 - WATCH
'Lucky they won toss': Hussain slams England's team selection for 4th Test
'Bad patch': Gavaskar says Gill might be feeling 'pressure' of expectations
Strauss reveals reasons behind England's batting struggles in India
4th Test Live Score, Day 2: India reach the score of 100 after losing 4 wickets
IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Team India have lost the wickets of Pujara, Kohli, and Rahane early on day 2 as they chase England's first innings total of 205 runs. Follow updates of India vs England 4th Test here.
'You have to turn on TV when he's playing': Watson lauds former RCB teammate
'Look at the results': Gavaskar's huge praise for Virat Kohli's Team India
India's Test team under Virat Kohli has been ruthless at home and has won two huge series in Australia apart from giving good competition to the likes of England and South Africa in their own den.
No one should have a doubt about PCB's incompetence: Akhtar on PSL postponement
Akhtar requested the honourable courts and the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter as according to him, it had damaged the reputation of Pakistan cricket.
'India completely out skilled and out thought England': Michael Vaughan
Vaughan, who had been on a trolling spree ever since the third India-England Test match ended in two days with the hosts taking a 2-1 lead, lauded India and said Virat Kohli's men 'out skilled and out thought' England, showing why they are good in these conditions.
'Toughest conditions I have faced in my 70-Tests as a batsman': Ben Stokes
Spinners keep England searching for substance
Mohammed Siraj and setting it up—ask Joe Root
We aren't going to back down to anyone: Stokes reacts on argument with Kohli
'Got to take your hats off to him': Graeme Swann heaps praise on India bowler
