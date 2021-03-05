IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England 4th Test: Virat Kohli gets out for 0, equals MS Dhoni's unwanted record
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
cricket

India vs England 4th Test: Virat Kohli gets out for 0, equals MS Dhoni's unwanted record

India vs England: This is also the 2nd dismissal for Kohli on 0 in the ongoing series. He was also dismissed for a duck by spinner Moeen Ali in the 2nd Test.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:15 PM IST

Virat Kohli's inconsistent form with the bat continued in the 4th Test as the India captain was dismissed by allrounder Ben Stokes for a duck on the 8th ball he faced. Stokes bowled a short one that picked up but by the time Kohli realised that the ball had gone above him, he was already into his shot. He nicked the ball, and it went straight to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

This was Kohli's 8th duck as India Test captain. Doing so, he equalled MS Dhoni's Test record of most dismissals for a duck by an Indian captain.

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE!

This is also the 2nd dismissal for Kohli on 0 in the ongoing series. He was also dismissed for a duck by spinner Moeen Ali in the 2nd Test. This is also the first time since 2014 that Kohli has been dismissed for a duck twice in a series.

Here is a look at some other stats on Kohli's dismissal:

  • 12th duck of his Test career
  • 5th vs England. 3rd duck in his last 7 innings vs England.
  • 2nd duck of the series.
  • Ben Stokes now joins Pat Cummins, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad and James Anderson to dismiss Kohli on 5 instances.
  • This is only the 2nd series in which Kohli has 2 ducks in a series.
  • Last was in 2014 (Pataudi Trophy) in England.

India reached 80/4 at Lunch on Day 4 after Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed on the final ball of the session by England pacer James Anderson. The hosts lost three wickets in the first session of Day 2 with Rohit Sharma still remaining in the middle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli ms dhoni

Related Stories

Virat Kohli walks back after getting dismissed for 0 by Ben Stokes.(BCCI)
Virat Kohli walks back after getting dismissed for 0 by Ben Stokes.(BCCI)
cricket

4th Test: Ben Stokes dismisses Virat Kohli for 0 - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:39 AM IST
India vs England: Virat Kohli batted for 7 deliveries before he was outdone by Ben Stokes on the 8th ball he faced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
cricket

Virat Kohli gets out for 0, equals MS Dhoni's unwanted record

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:15 PM IST
India vs England: This is also the 2nd dismissal for Kohli on 0 in the ongoing series. He was also dismissed for a duck by spinner Moeen Ali in the 2nd Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli walks back after getting dismissed for 0 by Ben Stokes.(BCCI)
Virat Kohli walks back after getting dismissed for 0 by Ben Stokes.(BCCI)
cricket

4th Test: Ben Stokes dismisses Virat Kohli for 0 - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:39 AM IST
India vs England: Virat Kohli batted for 7 deliveries before he was outdone by Ben Stokes on the 8th ball he faced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Nasser Hussain(Getty Images)
File image of Nasser Hussain(Getty Images)
cricket

'Lucky they won toss': Hussain slams England's team selection for 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:20 AM IST
India vs England 4th Test: Nasser Hussain said that England have picked up the team suited for the third Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket.(AP)
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket.(AP)
cricket

'Bad patch': Gavaskar says Gill might be feeling 'pressure' of expectations

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:34 AM IST
India vs England: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that the 21-year-old Shubman Gill is just going through a "bad patch" and added that he might be feeling the weight of the expectations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Andrew Strauss(File)
File image of Andrew Strauss(File)
cricket

Strauss reveals reasons behind England's batting struggles in India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:52 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking on Channel 4, former England captain Andrew Strauss criticised the performance by the batters and said that England can no longer make any excuses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score.(AP)
India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score.(AP)
cricket

4th Test Live Score, Day 2: India reach the score of 100 after losing 4 wickets

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:43 PM IST
  • IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Team India have lost the wickets of Pujara, Kohli, and Rahane early on day 2 as they chase England's first innings total of 205 runs. Follow updates of India vs England 4th Test here.
READ FULL STORY
File image of Shane Watson.(IPL)
File image of Shane Watson.(IPL)
cricket

'You have to turn on TV when he's playing': Watson lauds former RCB teammate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Watson spent eight seasons with RR, the inaugural IPL champions before jumping ships to RCB, whom he played for in 2015 and 2016 under the leadership of Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar(Getty Images)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar(Getty Images)
cricket

'Look at the results': Gavaskar's huge praise for Virat Kohli's Team India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • India's Test team under Virat Kohli has been ruthless at home and has won two huge series in Australia apart from giving good competition to the likes of England and South Africa in their own den.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shoaib Akhtar.(Screengrab)
Shoaib Akhtar.(Screengrab)
cricket

No one should have a doubt about PCB's incompetence: Akhtar on PSL postponement

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • Akhtar requested the honourable courts and the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter as according to him, it had damaged the reputation of Pakistan cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
cricket

'India completely out skilled and out thought England': Michael Vaughan

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • Vaughan, who had been on a trolling spree ever since the third India-England Test match ended in two days with the hosts taking a 2-1 lead, lauded India and said Virat Kohli’s men ‘out skilled and out thought’ England, showing why they are good in these conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Ben Stokes misses a shot. (REUTERS)
England's Ben Stokes misses a shot. (REUTERS)
cricket

'Toughest conditions I have faced in my 70-Tests as a batsman': Ben Stokes

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Reacting on the Indian pitches on this tour, England all-rounder Ben Stokes said ‘these are the hardest conditions’ that he has ever faced as a batsman in his Test career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Axar Patel celebrates a dismissal with teammates during the 4th Test Match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.(ICC/ANI Photo)
India's Axar Patel celebrates a dismissal with teammates during the 4th Test Match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.(ICC/ANI Photo)
cricket

Spinners keep England searching for substance

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:26 PM IST
India once again placed themselves firmly on the driver's seat in fourth Test against England. After England opted to bat first, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin got about their business to bowl the visitors' out for 205. In reply, India reached 24/1 at stumps on Day 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahmedabad: Indian bowler M Siraj celebrates with teammates the wicket of England batsman Joe Root, during the first day's play of the 4th and last test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI)
Ahmedabad: Indian bowler M Siraj celebrates with teammates the wicket of England batsman Joe Root, during the first day's play of the 4th and last test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI)
cricket

Mohammed Siraj and setting it up—ask Joe Root

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj steamed in with a slippery bowling action highly similar to Mohammad Amir, to pin Joe Root on his backfoot with a full-pitched delivery angling sharply into him. Root was as plumb as plumb gets. He didn’t even review.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli.(BCCI)
Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli.(BCCI)
cricket

We aren't going to back down to anyone: Stokes reacts on argument with Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:45 AM IST
England batsman Ben Stokes played down the whole episode with India captain Virat Kohli on Day 1 of India vs England 4th Test, saying it was just a conversation between two competitors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England pacer Graeme Swann (Twitter)
Former England pacer Graeme Swann (Twitter)
cricket

'Got to take your hats off to him': Graeme Swann heaps praise on India bowler

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Graeme Swann said he knew there was bit in it for the seamers but he had no idea that it would be Mohammed Siraj who would end up extracting the most out of it during Day 1 of India vs England 4th Test in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP