India vs England 4th Test: Virat Kohli gets out for 0, equals MS Dhoni's unwanted record

Virat Kohli's inconsistent form with the bat continued in the 4th Test as the India captain was dismissed by allrounder Ben Stokes for a duck on the 8th ball he faced. Stokes bowled a short one that picked up but by the time Kohli realised that the ball had gone above him, he was already into his shot. He nicked the ball, and it went straight to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

This was Kohli's 8th duck as India Test captain. Doing so, he equalled MS Dhoni's Test record of most dismissals for a duck by an Indian captain.

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE!

This is also the 2nd dismissal for Kohli on 0 in the ongoing series. He was also dismissed for a duck by spinner Moeen Ali in the 2nd Test. This is also the first time since 2014 that Kohli has been dismissed for a duck twice in a series.

Here is a look at some other stats on Kohli's dismissal:

12th duck of his Test career

5th vs England. 3rd duck in his last 7 innings vs England.

2nd duck of the series.

Ben Stokes now joins Pat Cummins, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad and James Anderson to dismiss Kohli on 5 instances.

This is only the 2nd series in which Kohli has 2 ducks in a series.

Last was in 2014 (Pataudi Trophy) in England.

India reached 80/4 at Lunch on Day 4 after Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed on the final ball of the session by England pacer James Anderson. The hosts lost three wickets in the first session of Day 2 with Rohit Sharma still remaining in the middle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON