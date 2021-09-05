Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virat Kohli's reaction after Rohit Sharma scored his first overseas Test hundred is priceless - WATCH
cricket

Virat Kohli's reaction after Rohit Sharma scored his first overseas Test hundred is priceless - WATCH

The way Kohli reacted and cheered when Rohit got to his hundred just minutes before the Tea break was priceless.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Virat Kohli reacts to Rohit Sharma's hundred during the third day of the Oval Test(HT Collage)

A lot has been written about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s relation, not all of them positive, not all of them related to on-field activities. Not to indicate that those reports had any merit but the world has rarely seen the bromance of Kohli and Rohit on or off the cricket field. But mutual admiration and joy in each others’ success was always there. It’s another story that those reports perhaps ignored it.

What transpired in the second session of Day 3 in the India-England fourth Test match at The Oval was not an answer to those negative murmurs but it was a testimony to what Rohit and Kohli are – just two great batsmen of the modern era enjoying each other’s success.

The way Kohli reacted and cheered when Rohit got to his hundred just minutes before the Tea break was priceless.

An ecstatic captain Kohli punched his fists and sported a huge smile when Rohit raised his bat. Take out Rohit’s wife Ritika, who was also present in the stands and looked more relieved with the hundred than being ecstatic, Kohli’s reaction was easily the best. This is not to demean the near-full Oval crowd, who enjoyed Rohit’s innings thoroughly.

It was a special hundred for Rohit – his first in overseas Tests. And he made sure he got there in grand style with a six off Moeen Ali.

It took eight years and 43 Test matches to get an overseas hundred and that too in England in tough conditions, there won't be any second guess about where this knock of Rohit will rank among his eight hundreds.

It was a high-class innings from Rohit. The way he accelerated after getting to his fifty to push England on the backfoot showed how dangerous he can be once the wicket eases out a bit.

ALSO READ | 4th Test: Rohit Sharma ends wait for first away Test hundred

Rohit hit 14 fours and a six in his innings before he got out to Ollie Robinson against the run of play for 127. It was the first ball of the second new ball but it hardly had any role to play in the dismissals. It appeared that the ball stopped on Rohit a bit and he was early into his pull shot. The top edge carried easily to the fine leg fielder.

But by then, Rohit had taken India to a position from where they can call the shots in this Test.

When bad light forced early stumps, India had reached 270 for 3 enjoying a lead of 171 runs with two days of play left and skipper Virat Kohli (22 batting) at the crease with Ravindra Jadeja (9 batting).

