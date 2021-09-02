India vs England 4th Test, Weather Update: Will rain interrupt the action on the first day at the Kennington Oval?

The ongoing India vs England Test series has been briefly affected by the rain and poor weather. The final day of the series opener was washed out due to rain in Nottingham, forcing a draw. In the second Test at Lord’s, the toss was delayed due to rain whereas bad light has interrupted the play throughout and forced early stumps on many occasions.

As both teams move to a new venue – The Oval, London – to play the fourth Test, let’s have a thorough look at Thursday’s weather prediction of Kennington.

As per AccuWeather, there are zero percent chances of precipitation on Thursday morning. The temperature will be around 17 degrees Celsius with 59 percent humidity. However, there will be an overcast condition with 96% cloud cover.

As the day progresses, a rise in temperature of 1 degree Celsius could be expected in the afternoon. The cloud cover is likely to minimise to 25% while the level of humidity will go up to 61 percent. The probability of precipitation is 1 percent, hence no interruption of rain likely.

In the evening, the surrounding would get cooler as the forecast shows a dip in temperature to 14 degrees Celsius. There will be a dense cloud cover again and the humidity will be around 72 percent with no chances of showers.

Overall, there will be no rain on the opening day of the fourth Test and the play is also expected to start on time, i.e., 3:30 PM IST.

The series is currently levelled at 1-1, after England bounced back at Headingley and won by an innings and 76 runs. Both teams will take the field with a common aim – win the game and take an unassailable lead.

