India vs England: With Ajinkya Rahane's wicket, James Anderson joins Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath in elite list

England pacer James Anderson continues to defy his age. The right-arm fast bowler has been an integral part of the team's Test set-up since making his debut back in 2003, and now, at the age of 38, he still manages to rattle some of the best batting line-ups in the world.

On Day 2 of the 4th Test, Anderson added another feather to his hat as he dismissed India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for 27 just at the stroke of Lunch. It was Anderson's 2nd wicket in the match, with the dismissal of Shubman Gill for 0 being his first one.

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE!

With Rahane's wicket, Anderson took his total tally of international wickets to 900. The seamer has taken 613 Test wickets now, along with 269 ODI wickets and 18 T20I wickets. Doing so, he became only the third fast bowler after Australia's Glenn McGrath and Pakistan's Wasim Akram to reach the mark.

Here is a list of bowlers with most international wickets:

Muralitharan 1,347

Shane Warne 1,001

Anil Kumble 956

Glenn McGrath 949

Wasim Akram 916

James Anderson 900*

Meanwhile, former India batsman VVS Laxman praised James Anderson for his bowling performance in the 4th Test. "This is the best I have seen James Anderson bowl in Indian conditions. We saw the magic spell with the old ball in Chennai. A fantastic effort from him in Ahmedabad," Laxman said on Star Sports during Lunch break on Day 2.

"The execution of those plans. The first spell, he bowled to Rohit Sharma, he was inswinging it, and then he started taking it away from the right-handers. Very similar to Ajinkya Rahane. He got the ball to dart back and then from the same length, he got the ball to leave Rahane. That's what you expect from someone who has taken 600 Test wickets," he added.