India vs England 5th Test, Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm likely to play spoilsport on first day in Manchester

The five-match Test series between India and England has moved to its finale. The final Test begins today, September 10, at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester. While the fourth Test at The Oval did not witness any rain, play in the earlier matches did experience some drizzle.

As the bandwagon readies itself for the final showdown, there is one question everyone is asking: Will weather affect play or lead to a toss delay?

As per AccuWeather, there is a whopping 52 percent chance of rain on Friday. Furthermore, the weather prediction says that skies of Manchester could witness “intervals of clouds and sunshine with a thundershower” and the hours of precipitation could be as long as 2 hours.

As per the weather prediction, Friday morning in Manchester is expected to be “partly sunny with a shower or thunderstorm” and the rain probability stands at 51 percent. Moreover, the cloud cover stands at 68 percent.

As the day progresses to the afternoon, the temperature is expected to drop by 1 degree Celsius. Moreover, the cloud cover is likely to remain the same with chances of rain increasing to 57 percent. Just like the morning session, humidity is expected to soar in the 80-90 percent range.

The evening is expected to be 2 degrees Celcius cooler with the probability of rain decreasing to 25 percent. However, the cloud cover is expected to rise to 95 percent with humidity decreasing to 77 percent.

Overall, rain could play the spoilsport on Friday and with heavy rain prediction in the morning, the toss could be delayed.

India currently lead the series 2-1 after surging to a 157-run win in the fourth Test at The Oval. While the first test, marred by rain, ended in a draw, the second one was won by India at Lord's. England then bounced back with a resounding innings and 76-run win at Headingley.

