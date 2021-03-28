‘A great way to finish it off’: Virat Kohli hails Indian bowlers after defeating England in 3rd ODI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on his bowlers who led the men-in-blue to an emphatic win in the third and the final ODI against England on Sunday night.

Put to bat first, India were all out for 329 in 48.2 overs after Shikhar Dhawan (67), Rishabh Pant (78) and Hardik Pandya (64) slammed half-centuries. In reply, the visitors were reduced to 168 for 6 and it looked like an easy win for India until Sam Curran, who came in at number 8, changed the course of the chase. He slammed an unbeaten 95 off 83 balls and single-handedly kept England in the hunt. But T Natarajan bowled a superb last over to help the hosts win the contest by 7 runs.

During the post-match presentation, Kohli lauded the bowling unit for putting in their efforts and pulling out a stunning victory at the end.

“When the top-two battle each other, we'll get exciting games. No one will throw in the towel, and Sam played a really good innings to keep them in the hunt. However, our bowlers picked up wickets, and it moved from us finishing it off to them getting over the line before Hardik and Nattu pulled it back,” said Kohli.

“I’m surprised Shardul wasn't the man of the match, and Bhuvi wasn’t the man of the series. A lot of credit to them for bowling so well in adverse conditions,” he added.

Kohli also spoke of India clinching the series in all three formats and said it was a great way to finish it off.

“It’s been an amazing season, series, and this was a great way to finish it off. Scheduling needs to be looked at in future, since playing in bubbles will be difficult, and everyone can't have the same mental capacity all the time, but I'm looking forward to the IPL for now,” Kohli signed-off.