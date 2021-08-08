India vs England: 'A relief, India have a good seam attack': Root happy with century against India's bowling line-up

The first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge in a draw after rain washed out the fifth and final day. England skipper Joe Root was awarded the 'Man of the Match' for his 64 in the first innings and a brilliant century (109) in the second.

While speaking to the broadcasters during the presentation ceremony, Root quipped that he believed the home team could have won and that the final day would have been very interesting.

ALSO READ| IND vs ENG: Rain forces last day’s play to be abandoned, Trent Bridge Test drawn

"The weather disrupted what would have been a very interesting final day. Great Test match to play in and watch as well. Sets up the series really well and hopefully, we can take it into the next games. We certainly believed we could win. We knew we would have opportunities if we took our catches and kept our fields. It's a shame it ended this way," said Root.

England were uncharacteristically poor in the field in Nottingham. Numerous catches were dropped, including one by the skipper himself, and Root made sure to take note of that.

"There are certain areas where we want to get better in. We want to get better at the top of the order and take our catches. We need strong characters. We want to keep that enthususiasm in, it is fun scoring runs and a fun game. Really relishing the opportunities in front of us," remarked Root, who scored his 21st Test century.

On scoring his century, he added: "To finally get to my century was a relief given how I played throughout the day. I think India have a very good seam attack and credit to them for the way they bowled. I just wanted to put the pressure back on them with a few shots. Certainly feel full of confidence on the back of that."

Before the start of play on Day 5, India were in a commanding position, needing 157 more runs to win with 9 wickets in hand and 98 overs left.

But the rain led to a delay in the start of play at Trent Bridge on Friday, and eventually, the play was called off on Day 5 due to weather conditions, leading to the match ending in a draw.