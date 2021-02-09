'After a 100, class players carry their form': Sanjay Manjrekar explains his 'issue' with Ajinkya Rahane

Sanjay Manjrekar has been vocal about his criticism for Indian players on social media. Not too long ago, the commentator landed in hot waters for his comment on Ravindra Jadeja but has not shied away from expressing what he feels. This time, around Manjrekar has explained his problem with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.

Rahane was dismissed for a duck in India's second innings as the team tried and aim at salvaging a draw against England on Day 5 in Chennai. Rahane, who was out for 1 in the first innings, disappointed in the second, getting bowled to a vicious in-swinging delivery from James Anderson for a third-ball duck. Manjrekar reckons Rahane has a bigger responsibility towards the team and should have carried on getting bigger scores after his match-winning century against Australia in Melbourne in December last year.

"My issue with Rahane the captain is Rahane the batsman. After that 100 in Melbourne his scores are - 27*, 22, 4, 37, 24, 1 & 0. After a 100, class players carry their form & carry the burden of players out of form," Manjrekar tweeted on Tuesday.

In his initial years, Rahane created a name for himself by scoring centuries in New Zealand, England and Australia. But over the years, the big scores have eluded India's vice-captain. He went more than two years without a Test century, finally breaking the drought with a knock of 115 against South Africa in Ranchi in 2019, before scoring that scintillating century in Melbourne. In the famous Sydney Test, where India fashioned an epic draw, Rahane got a start, scoring 22 before playing on a delivery from Pat Cummins.

In the final Test match in Brisbane, Rahane came out with intent as India attempted at chasing down over 300 runs in the fourth innings. He began with a six of Nathan Lyon but couldn't carry on getting out to Cummins again, nicking a ball from him to the wicketkeeper. Come the Chennai Test, with India looking to rebuild, Rahane hit a full toss wide of cover, where Joe Root took a stunning one-handed catch to send the batsman back.