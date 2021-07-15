India vs England: After Rishabh Pant, India support staff member also tests positive for Covid-19 - Report

After Rishabh Pant, the Indian cricket team's throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani has also tested positive for Covid-19, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. "Indian cricket team's throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani tests positive for COVID-19 in England, two others from contingent also isolated," the news agency tweeted.

The isolated members of the Indian contingent will reportedly not travel to Durham where the rest of the team is set to re-unite before the practice match.

Meanwhile, as per a BCCI source cited by the PTI in a previous report, Pant has been in isolation for eight days and is currently asymptomatic.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla, earlier spoke to news agency ANI, and without naming the player, said that the person who has tested positive will be tested again after two days.

"One player has been found positive, he was asymptomatic, I won't disclose the name. He was not staying in the team hotel, he is staying with relatives and is recovering very well. He is in isolation, he was found positive 8 days back. He will be tested again after two days," Shukla told ANI.

"Team India is fine there is no problem, secretary Jay Shah has written a letter to team management everybody should follow the COVID protocols, strict measures whatever could be adopted as per the recommendations must be followed and all safety precautions should be taken and the team has to be very careful during the England tour," he added.

"We are taking all the precautions during the series, everybody is put in the bubble so since it was a long gap of one month so players were allowed to go around. I don't think that they can be constantly kept in a bubble. We are not that worried because the rest of the players are fine they will be heading to Durham. Who is in isolation will not travel with the rest of the team. Once they test negative, then only they can proceed ahead," he added.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

