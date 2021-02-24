India vs England: 'Big achievement': Ashish Nehra lauds Ishant Sharma ahead of his 100th Test

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra praised Ishant Sharma for growing as a fast bowler over the past few years, and said that playing 100 Tests is a big achievement. Ishant is expected to be a part of India's bowling line-up in the 3rd Test against England at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad which begins on Wednesday.

Ishant would become only the 2nd Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to play 100 Tests if he is included in the playing XI. Speaking on Star Sports' chat show Cricket Connected, Nehra said that Ishant has altered his length which is an important aspect of Test cricket.

Also read: 'Sure Virat, Shastri must be thinking same way': Anshuman Gaekwad says India should not worry about WTC Championship

“Not only any Indian fast bowler, but any fast bowler playing 100 Test matches is a big achievement. When people talk about Ishant Sharma’s length, yes, he has altered his length, which is very important in Test cricket," he said.

"Plus, he is the same old Ishant Sharma, the ball is coming into right-handers, which is really important for him, bowling around the stumps. Earlier, he used to bowl only over the stumps, but still the ball was not going away nicely against left-handers or you can say when right-handers are batting coming in nicely," Nehra added.

"From the last 18 to 24 months, even around the stumps, forget over the stumps, the ball is going away nicely to the left-handed batsmen.

"This shows that he is thinking about his game, looking to add new things, and the results have gone in his favour. It’s a great thing for India," he signed of

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON