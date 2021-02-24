'Sure Virat, Shastri must be thinking same way': Anshuman Gaekwad says India should not worry about WTC Championship
Former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad has warned the Indian team to not focus on the ICC World Test Championship, but instead concentrate on the 3rd Test against England. The Day/Night affair between the two countries will begin from Wednesday and will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the series levelled at 1-1, the Test holds a huge significance for both the teams to take lead in the four-match series.
But apart from that, there is an additional weightage to the contest. If India lose the match, they will be eliminated from the World Test Championship, with England receiving the sole remaining spot.
But despite the weightage of the contest, Gaekwad believes that India should instead just focus on the game as it progresses instead of thinking too far ahead.
"If I was the coach of the Indian team today, I don't think I would have thought of it. You need to concentrate on what you are doing today," Gaekwad told Sportskeeda.
"Just concentrate on the match, day by day, session by session. That's the only way you can go on. If you set a target, then you are bringing a lot of pressure on yourselves, which is not good for the team and not good for the players. I'm sure Virat, Ravi Shastri and the players must be thinking the same way - lets take one (game) at a time", Gaekwad added.
Gaekwad further went on to speak about India's workload management for players, and said that it is good that the team management is now focused on preventing long-time injury to a player.
"Nobody likes to sit on the bench and watch the match. But there are now professionals. They are working on their (players') workload, how much they can take, how much the body can take," he said.
"They have a very detailed study of each player's body, especially the fast bowlers. And they advise the team management that this is a cut off time, give him (players) a break. Win or lose is a different thing. But if he (a player) breaks down, he will go out for a long time," Gaekwad added.
"There are a lot of cricket happening, so you can't afford to lose on special players like Bumrah, but fortunately, there are so many options Indian team has," Gaekwad signed of.
