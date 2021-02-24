IND USA
'It may make fielder's life more troublesome': Deep Dasgupta points out disadvantage for fielding team at Motera
Virat Kohli during training sessions at Motera.(BCCI)
Virat Kohli during training sessions at Motera.(BCCI)
cricket

‘It may make fielder's life more troublesome’: Deep Dasgupta points out disadvantage for fielding team at Motera

India vs England: Deep Dasgupta said that newly-placed orange chairs in the Motera Stadium can make the fielders' job quite troublesome as the pink ball seems a little orangish.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:56 AM IST

After facing the twists and turns of the Chennai track, both India and England are set to face the unexpected at Motera stadium as the third Test commences from Wednesday in Ahmedabad. The excitement level has already gone a few notches higher as it’s going to be a day-night affair in front of 50,000 fans.

Since it’s a day-night game, the twilight factor is going to be a crucial factor. Meanwhile, the colourful seats at the world’s largest cricket stadium are also expected to affect the game.

Also read: Can't ignore new ball and fast bowlers: Kohli on pink ball Test

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta shared a substantial insight ahead 3rd Test. In a conversation with Sports Today, he said that newly-placed orange chairs in the Motera Stadium can make the fielders' job quite troublesome as the pink ball seems a little orangish.

“There will be 50 odd thousand people sitting in the stands. The first thing that I noticed that the chairs were orange. This Pink ball is a little orangish so that would make the fielder's life that much more troublesome because I found it pretty difficult because the England team was practising. They were taking catches and I found it very difficult to sight the ball at times. We actually saw few catches being dropped in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy,” Deep Dasgupta told Sports Today.

Also read: Ishant Sharma reveals what Dhoni told him while retiring from Test cricket

“It’s imperative for India to win. Well, the draw is a possibility. India can afford a draw. Looking at things how Test match cricket is off late, very rarely you see draws. I mean the win is imperative as simple as that,” Deep Dasgupta said when he was asked about the prediction on the match.

The 4-match series is already levelled 1-1. It’s going to be a cracker of a contest from here on as none of the sides can afford a loss as they eye the final berth at the ICC World Test Championship.

india vs england

