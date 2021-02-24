Can't ignore new ball and fast bowlers: Kohli on pink ball Test
India will take on England in the pink ball Test match at Motera from Wednesday afternoon. There has been a lot of talk about the kind of pitch that will be dished out at Ahmedabad and most people expect it to be another rank turner. But Indian captain Virat Kohli though feels that the fast bowlers will always be crucial in a pink ball Test.
"It is much more challenging to play with pink ball regardless of the pitch you play on. Especially in the evening, if as a batting team, you are starting your innings under lights then that one and a half hour is very challenging," Kohli told media on the eve of the third Test.
"Yes spin will come into play for sure but I don't think the new ball and fast bowlers can be ignored. The pink ball does bring them into the game till the ball is nice and shiny, something we are very well aware of and preparing accordingly," added Kohli.
India were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36, the last time they played a pink ball Test and Kohli spoke about the problems at the 'twilight' hour.
"Last time we experienced that the first session is probably the nicest to bat when the sun is out and ball doesn't do much. But when it starts to get dark, especially during that Twilight, it gets very tricky.
"The light changes, it's difficult to see the ball and then under lights, it is like playing the first session in the morning. In a normal Test match the ball does tend to swing a lot (in morning). So, I think it's a reversal of roles and something that you need to adjust to quite quickly," he explained.
There will be close to 50,000 spectators who will watch the match in the stadium and Kohli said the presence of fans makes a difference.
"The crowds really get behind us and we saw in the second Test, you know, the opposition does feel the pressure.
"...you walk into the field and 30,000 fans are booing you or you know, clapping when the bowler is running into bowl, it does play on your head. We would love for that atmosphere to be present, you know, make life more difficult for the opposition and really get behind the team."
