IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / ‘You left me midway in my last Test match’: Ishant Sharma reveals what Dhoni told him while retiring from Test cricket
Ishant Sharma and MS Dhoni.
Ishant Sharma and MS Dhoni.
cricket

‘You left me midway in my last Test match’: Ishant Sharma reveals what Dhoni told him while retiring from Test cricket

Further describing MS Dhoni, Ishant stated that the former Indian captain was someone who cared little for numbers but always thought about the team’s welfare.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:55 AM IST

India seamer Ishant Sharma is on the verge of writing a new chapter in the history of Indian cricket. The right-arm pacer is likely to get picked for the pink-ball Test against England, which begins on Wednesday in Ahmedabad, and in doing so, he will complete a century of Test matches in his career.

Ahead of the milestone game, Ishant had a fun interaction with his teammate and hero of the second Test – Ravichandran Ashwin on YouTube, in which the two recalled the time they spent with former India captain MS Dhoni.

Ishant shared an anecdote from the 2014-15 Test series Down Under which turned out to be Dhoni’s last series in whites. The senior Indian quick revealed how he came to know about Dhoni’s shocking decision of retirement.

Also read: How Kohli informed Ishant about his first-ever selection into Team India

“I felt very bad (on MS Dhoni’s retirement). I had taken many injections for that Melbourne Test match because I was experiencing severe pain in my knee. I did not know that Mahi bhai was going to retire. In fact, nobody knew that he was going to retire. So, I was taking an injection every session,” Ishant said.

“When it was almost Tea on Day 4, and Australia were about to declare… I told Mahi bhai that I cannot take injections any more. So, he told me, that’s okay. You don’t need to bowl now. Then something happened, and he told me, ‘lambu tune mujhe Test match mein chhod diya’ (you have deserted me in a Test match). I did not understand. Then he elaborated, ‘you left me midway in my last Test match’”, Ishant added.

Not only for Ishant but it was a stunning moment for all the teammates. Recalling his reaction, the Indian pacer said, “I was stunned. I told him if I knew I would definitely have continued to play. So that was a really touching story. I didn’t know till the last day that he was retiring.”

Further describing MS Dhoni, Ishant stated that the former Indian captain was someone who cared little for numbers but always thought about the team’s welfare.

“Although he was close to 100 Tests, he was always a team man. I remember he told me he when we were in England that it is not important for him to play hundred Tests. Instead, he felt that we need to start grooming (Wriddhiman) Saha. That’s why he took the sudden decision to retire, I feel,” Ishant said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ishant sharma ms dhoni

Related Stories

Virat Kohli at the nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
Virat Kohli at the nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

India vs England 3rd Test Preview: Set for the third episode

By Abhishek Paul
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:34 PM IST
India vs England: So, here we are at the biggest cricket stadium in the world, waiting to host its first international match since getting refurbished, for India’s third episode with the pink ball against Joe Root’s England.
READ FULL STORY
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and umpire Nitin Menon (R)(Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and umpire Nitin Menon (R)(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: To keep or not to keep Umpires' Call in DRS

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The committee led by Mike Gatting that includes a host of former captains, coaches and match referees, had differing views on the subject and their recommendations to ICC will therefore be varied.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishant Sharma and MS Dhoni.
Ishant Sharma and MS Dhoni.
cricket

‘I was stunned': Ishant reveals what Dhoni told him when retiring from Tests

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:34 AM IST
Further describing MS Dhoni, Ishant stated that the former Indian captain was someone who cared little for numbers but always thought about the team’s welfare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of worlds largest cricket stadium, the Motera Stadium, ahead of its inauguration.(PTI)
View of worlds largest cricket stadium, the Motera Stadium, ahead of its inauguration.(PTI)
cricket

Motera: Welcome to the world's largest cricket stadium

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:48 AM IST
The stadium has a seating capacity of 1,10,000, close to 10,000 more spectators than the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground – that has now lost its tag of being the largest cricket stadium in the world to the facility in Motera.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of worlds largest cricket stadium, the Motera Stadium, ahead of its inauguration on Feb. 24, in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
View of worlds largest cricket stadium, the Motera Stadium, ahead of its inauguration on Feb. 24, in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
cricket

Motera from the archives, one last time

By Somshuvra Laha
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Yet, Tests in Ahmedabad have not lacked for drama; unlike most venues, it also favours visiting teams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian fans cheer during cricket match. File(AP)
Indian fans cheer during cricket match. File(AP)
cricket

Beware the Indian stadium experience

By Sharda Ugra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Regardless of the perpetual flex of its financial muscle, Indian cricket is terribly backward in its treatment of its spectators, writes Sharda Ugra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (L), captain Virat Kohli (R)(Twitter)
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (L), captain Virat Kohli (R)(Twitter)
cricket

Can't ignore new ball and fast bowlers: Kohli on pink ball Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:27 AM IST
India vs England: But Indian captain Virat Kohli though feels that the fast bowlers will always be crucial in a pink ball Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lucknow's Ekana stadium(HT)
Lucknow's Ekana stadium(HT)
cricket

Lucknow to host India-South Africa women’s ODIs and T20Is in March

By Sharad Deep
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Series comprising five one-dayers and three T20s will be India’s first since T20 World Cup last March
READ FULL STORY
Close
Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle plays a shot during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)(AP)
Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle plays a shot during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)(AP)
cricket

PSL: Gayle, Rashid return home for national duty after playing two matches each

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Gayle, Rashid return home for national duty after playing two matches each in PSL
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former India cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi(HT Photo)
Former India cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi(HT Photo)
cricket

Former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi 'doing fine' after bypass surgery

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:22 PM IST
The former left-arm spinner is believed to have undergone bypass after doctors suggested surgery as Bedi was suffering from heart issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (L), captain Virat Kohli (R)(Twitter)
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma (L), captain Virat Kohli (R)(Twitter)
cricket

How Kohli informed Ishant about his first-ever selection into Team India

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Indian captain Virat Kohli shared an interesting anecdote about the time when Ishant Sharma was first selected in the Indian team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and umpire Nitin Menon (R)(Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) and umpire Nitin Menon (R)(Twitter)
cricket

India vs England: To keep or not to keep Umpires' Call in DRS

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The committee led by Mike Gatting that includes a host of former captains, coaches and match referees, had differing views on the subject and their recommendations to ICC will therefore be varied.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GCA Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad(Twitter)
GCA Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad(Twitter)
cricket

Floodlights at Motera Stadium programmed to help sighting in twilight period

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:28 PM IST
A GCA official revealed that the groundstaff and state association officials have worked on the floodlights for seven-eight months to ensure that sighting the pink ball doesn't become an issue during the twilight phase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
Rishabh Pant(Twitter)
cricket

Joe Root reveals how England planning to ‘get Rishabh Pant out’ in 3rd Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Root said that Pant is ‘extremely talented’ and his team will look for every possible way to either ‘keep him off the strike’ or ‘get him out’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhan batsman Jay Bista(Twitter)
Uttarakhan batsman Jay Bista(Twitter)
cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jay Bista stars in Uttarakhand's second win in Plate group

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Sent in to bat, Manipur lost the openers Narisingh Yadav (2) and Al Bashid Muhammed (4) by the sixth over and the rest of the batsmen struggled against a disciplined bowling attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
Mohammed Siraj at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming: When & where to watch Live on TV & Online

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:40 PM IST
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd Test Match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP