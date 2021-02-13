Butcher compares Kohli with WG Grace after India captain is clean bowled

The cricket fans at the Chepauk stadium were for a shock in the first session of the first day as Indian captain Virat Kohli was clean bowled for a duck by off-spinner Moeen Ali. Kohli himself stood his ground with a bewildered look on his face as he was dismissed with the ball spinning viciously from outside the off stump to clip the bails.

Kohli, who came out to bat after the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket, attempted a drive but couldn't reach the pitch of the ball as it bounced way outside the off stump. The ball then made its way through the gate between bat and pad and clipped the the bails. Kohli even stayed around for the review as he wasn't sure whether he was cleaned up or not.

India vs England 2nd Test, Day 1 - Live Score

This left former England batsman and commentator Mark Butcher bemused. Butcher then compared the Indian captain with legendary England cricketer WG Grace, who was a colossal figure in the sport at the start of the 20th century.

"...to knock over Kohli like that. I was having a chuckle in commentary about WG Grace. There's this story about him getting bowled and then putting the bails back and saying the 'crowds are here to watch me bat and not see you bowl," Butcher said during the lunch show on broadcaster Star Sports.

Kohli's dismissal threatened to put India in a difficult position but opener Rohit Sharma batted brilliantly to take the hosts into lunch at 106/3 with Ajinkya Rahane staying unbeaten with him.