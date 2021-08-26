India vs England: 'Cannot keep thinking too much about toss' - Rishabh Pant defends Virat Kohli's decision to bat

Following India's disaster first-innings showing with the bat, questions have been raised on captain Virat Kohli's decision to bat first after winning the toss in the 3rd Test against England at Headingley, in Leeds. Kohli's decision turned out to be a poor one as India were bundled out for 78 with Rohit Sharma being the top-scorer with 19 runs.

England were able to post a total of 120 runs without losing a wicket by the stumps on Day 1, taking a hefty lefty of 42 runs already. Now, with their backs turned against the wall, India find themselves in a precarious position on Day 2 of the Test. So, was it a bad call from Kohli to opt to bat?

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant came to Kohli's defence and explained why the team had decided to do so.

"It's part and parcel of the game. Everyday the batting unit is giving hundred per cent but sometimes it doesn't go well," Pant said at the virtual press conference after end of Day 1.

"In the morning, the wicket was slightly on the softer side and they bowled in good areas. We could have applied ourselves better. We can learn from it and only move on. That's all we can do as cricketers. You learn from your mistakes and improve," Pant added.

On being asked if batting first was a tricky move, Pant said: "I don't think so."

"Whatever decision we take, we take as a team. So once we have decided we are going to bat first, we are going to back our decision. Yes we could have applied much better but we can't keep on thinking too much about the toss," he added.

On being asked if frequent top-order collapses puts him in a tough spot in the middle order, Pant said that he sees it as an opportunity.

"As a cricketer, I don't think in that manner. Whatever be the situation, you think about the team first and what you can do in that situation," he said.

"...if the top-order collapses and you get an opportunity, I see it as an opportunity that if you can bail the team out of that situation, you are going to do wonders in your life, as a cricketer.

"I see it as an opportunity to move on. I am not thinking too much about pressure as at the end of the day, everyone is thinking good for the team. So we need to take everything on our chin rather than thinking about pressure," he signed off.