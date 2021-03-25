India vs England: Eoin Morgan out of remaining two India ODIs, Dawid Malan named replacement

Eoin Morgan will be taking no further part in the ODI series against India after the England captain ruled himself out of the second and third matches in Pune due to a split webbing. In his absence, wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler will be leading the team.

Morgan split the webbing between his thumb and index finger during the first ODI on Tuesday, which required four stitches. Following a fielding session on the eve of the second game, Morgan declared himself unfit to carry on.

"I had the hand re-dressed before the start of training today but it quickly became apparent that I found myself protecting the injury and getting into the wrong positions to catch the ball. There's nowhere to hide on the field in international cricket these days, especially in limited-over formats so it didn't require any great thought to make myself unavailable," Morgan said.

"It was a freak injury and it's extremely frustrating but there's nothing I can do about it. It's now just a case of letting the cut heal. I have every confidence in Jos and the rest of the squad coping without me."

Sam Billings will also be unavailable for game two of the series on Friday, with a decision on his availability for Sunday's final match to be taken in due course. He did not train on Thursday after he suffered a bruised left collar bone while fielding in Tuesday's opening match, and the injury remained sore on Thursday.

Earlier, England all-rounder Ben Stokes spoke about the injuries sustained by the skipper Morgan and batsman Billings during the first ODI.

"Very unfortunate injuries to have from a team point of view. On the bright side, when Sam first fell over, we all held our breath as he had a shoulder issue in the past but then thankfully, things weren't as bad as we initially thought, he is obviously continuing to get assessed.

"With the split webbing, Morgan has got, it could be quite annoying, I haven't spoken to him about that since he has done it. So, I'm not sure where he is at, I'm sure he will be fine. Thankfully, Sam especially is a lot better than what we initially thought," the all-rounder said.

The second ODI between England and India will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Friday.

(With Agency Inputs)