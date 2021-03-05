For the first time since 2014, Virat Kohli registers two ducks in a series

Virat Kohli has been a paragon for consistency over the past five to six years of his career. While he was a run machine in limited overs cricket from the start of his career, Kohli has matured into a world class Test batsman in the last 6 years, with stellar performances in all conditions and against every opposition.

So, when he was dismissed for a duck on the second day of the 4th and final Test against England in Ahmedabad by Ben Stokes, it was quite a shock to cricket followers and his fans in India.

INDIA vs ENGLAND, 4th Test, Day 2 - Live Score

The lack of a big score in Test matches since scoring a century against Bangladesh in the fag end of 2019 has been part of the discussions for a while but not many expected him to register two ducks in a home series.

The last time Kohli registered two ducks in the same series was also against England in the 2014 series which changed his career forever. It was series where James Anderson repeatedly got the better of a young Kohli and exposed chinks in his technique against the seaming and swinging ball.

ALSO READ: 'India completely out skilled and out thought England': Michael Vaughan

Kohli channelised the disappointment of that tour in a positive way and turned his Test career around. He tightened his technique and started converting his centuries into big hundreds and that had a direct impact on the fortunes of the team.

But the recent low scores are a disappointment and with a crucial tour of England coming up later this year, the Indian captain would want to get back to scoring big runs soon.

The way the final Test has been progressing, he might have to play a pivotal role in the second innings if India are to win the match and qualify for the final of the World Test Championship.



























































