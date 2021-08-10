Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Getting out on first ball is no big deal': Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt on Virat Kohli's form
cricket

'Getting out on first ball is no big deal': Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt on Virat Kohli's form

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that getting out on first ball is not a big deal and India skipper Virat Kohli will get back to his best in the five-match series against England.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 07:52 AM IST
India's Virat Kohli looks dejected after being bowled by England's James Anderson(Action Images via Reuters)

India captain Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch at this point. It has been since November 2019 that Kohli has been unable to score a hundred, and while he has been among the runs in the home Tests series, his form in away Tests has not been the best.

With Kohli getting dismissed for a first-ball duck on a scorching delivery from England pacer James Anderson in the first Test at Trent Bridge, the alarm bells are going off in the minds of the fans, who are hoping for the India captain to play an important role in the five-match series in England.

But former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that getting out on first ball is not a big deal and Kohli will get back to his best in the five-match series.

Also Read | Inzamam names the favourites to win India vs England Test series

“Virat Kohli is human and every player suffers from loss of form at some point or the other in his career. Class, though, is permanent and Kohli is undoubtedly a class player. He has scored runs all over the world has 70 international hundreds," Butt said in a video on Youtube.

"Though he has not been on top of his game in the last two years, he is still among the Top 5 in the rankings. That shows how brilliantly he has performed and what his capability is. It is about time Kohli’s form comes back in this series. It might be difficult but I feel he will make a strong comeback and play the kind of innings one relates with Kohli," he added.

“Getting out the first ball is not a big deal. It is just a matter of time. He would not be too worried. There is always desperation among fans, who want Kohli to score runs and play match-winning knocks every time. He’s going through a bad phase but he will conquer it and the good times will be back as well," he signed off.

The rain-curtailed first Test ended in a draw. The two teams will meet in the 2nd Test which begins from Thursday and will be played at Lord's.

india vs england
