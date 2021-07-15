Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina react amid reports of Rishabh Pant testing positive for Covid-19

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina and veteran India bowler Harbhajan Singh have reacted to reports of Rishabh Pant testing positive for the Covid-19 virus in England. According to a PTI report, Pant will not be travelling to Durham where the Indian team members are scheduled to assemble before the five-match Test series against England.

The report cites a BCCI source who has confirmed that Pant tested positive for the virus and has been in isolation for eight days. It added that the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman is asymptomatic at this point.

In their respective tweets, both Raina and Harbhajan wished Pant a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon champion @RishabhPant17," Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter.

Raina wrote on Twitter: "Get well soon brother @RishabhPant17. Wish you a speedy recovery."

The Indian players were on a 2-week long break after the conclusion of the World Test Championship against New Zealand, which the team lost last month. Earlier, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla had also confirmed the development that one out of 23 players tested positive and has been kept in isolation.

“Yes, one player has tested positive but he has been in isolation for the last eight days. He was not staying in any hotel with the team, so no other player has been affected. But I can't divulge the name of the player,” BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla told PTI on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)