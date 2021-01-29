IND USA
File image of Rory Burns.(AP)
India vs England: 'He's obviously unique in terms of how he bowls,' Burns says it will be tough to prepare for Bumrah

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:13 AM IST

After defeating Sri Lanka in their backyard, the England cricket team have arrived in Chennai to lock horns with Virat Kohli & Co. in a 4-match Test series, starting from February 5. Ahead of the first Test, English opener Rory Burns has said that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is a tough bowler to plan for.

During a virtual press conference on Thursday, Burns admitted that the Indians are in a ‘pretty handy form’ and it will be a big challenge facing them in their conditions.

“Bumrah is quite a hard man to prepare for, isn't he? He is obviously unique in terms of how he comes and bowls. It would just be about working those angles. I saw the recent series between India and Australia and they are in a pretty handy form, not necessarily their first playing XI at different points, but still, they managed to get over the line, it is just going to be a big challenge in their own conditions, looking forward to it,” said Burns.


Burns also added that the pitches in India might be a little pace friendly looking at the likes of Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj.

“The pitches might be a little seam friendly early on looking at India's seam attack, day-night Test is also there, so pitch might be a little different,” said Burns.

England's touring contingent landed in Chennai on Wednesday after which all the members are undergoing a six-day mandatory quarantine. The likes of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns arrived earlier as the trio didn’t feature in Sri Lanka tests.

“It is obviously a challenge, we cannot do much about the schedule, if you waste time thinking about that, it won't be any good to you. We have three days to put in the work and try to get used to the conditions here. Then it's a mental switch really, I guess that's the challenge, I have been around for a while now so I have some experience to draw from,” said Burns.

