‘He wants to be the best’: VVS Laxman hails Ashwin’s ‘critical planning and execution’

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been in a rich vein of form in the ongoing Test series against England. He has scalped 24 wickets in the last three matches against the Joe Root-led side. He also scored a game-changing hundred in the second Test in Chennai which helped India win the match by 317 runs.

Ashwin recently became the 2nd fastest bowler to pick 400 wickets in the longest format of the game which earned him praises from different corners of the world.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman hailed Ashwin, stating that the Chennai cricketer is someone who wants to be the best and compete against the best. While speaking on Star Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator also pointed out how Ashwin troubled someone ‘as great as’ Steve Smith during the Australia tour.

“I think he [Ashwin] is a very intelligent person! When you’re playing at the highest level, then it’s not only about your skill, it’s about your preparation, your planning and execution is so critical. So, he works out what are the weaknesses of the batsman. He plans those dismissals and that’s why I think he is reinventing himself,” Laxman told Star Sports.

“We saw recently in the Australia series how he troubled, someone as great as Steve Smith and that’s another thing that makes Ashwin or any champion player special, that he wants to be the best and compete against the best,” he added.

Following his stellar show in the Test series so far, Ashwin made a significant gain in the recently-released ICC Test rankings. He jumped up to the third spot on the bowlers’ list with 394 rating points.

The Virat Kohli-led Team India is currently leading the 4-match series 2-1. The fourth and final match kickstarts on Thursday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.