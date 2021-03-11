‘Hoping for turning pitches’: Eoin Morgan ready for India T20Is with ‘strongest squad available’

As England prepare for the upcoming five-match T20I series, captain Eoin Morgan has said that he is expecting turning tracks in Ahmedabad and looking forward to gain experience in such conditions.

Ahead of the first match against India on Friday, Morgan said that the upcoming series will be challenging for his side. In a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, the England captain admitted that it’s an opportunity for them to fine-tune their skills on turning tracks as they look forward to the T20I World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India later this year.

“We’ve been in great form in T20 cricket. We've had some confidence along the way and picked up some serious wins over the last two years, which is great. But also, we need to develop our game and go into a World Cup with as few weaknesses as possible,” Morgan said.

ALSO READ | 'Pakistan has more talent, can't compare them with Indian players': Abdul Razzaq on Virat Kohli-Babar Azam debate

“I think having the strongest squad available to us, which doesn't really happen that often, allows us to play around with any plans we might foresee using in the World Cup as well. I wouldn't say we're hoping for similar pitches to the Test series. I'd say [we're hoping for] turning pitches,” Morgan added.

Morgan further said that the England bowlers are still learning to bowl on flat surfaces. He further stated that learning under ‘extreme conditions’ was one of England’s aim in the series.

“We know when we play on a really flat surface, our batting department is equipped, our bowling department is still learning and it's more challenging the better the wicket we play on. But in low-scoring T20 games we do need to get better, so we're looking forward to the challenge,” said Morgan.

“Would we welcome the learning experience that extreme conditions could bring? Yes. It's not the sole purpose for being here, but we are going to use it that way. I think this tour is going to be a challenge for everybody - batting, bowling and fielding - but one that we’re really looking forward to,” he added.