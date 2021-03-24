‘I think he's installing the right mentality’: Michael Vaughan credits Rahul Dravid for Prasidh Krishna’s success

Young Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna had a dream debut in the first ODI against England in Pune on Tuesday. He scripted history by becoming the first Indian bowler to scalp four wickets on his ODI debut. The Karnataka paceman returned with the figures of 4/54, surpassing Noel David’s 24-year-old record for India.

Prasidh showcased sheer brilliance with the ball as he made a terrific comeback after a rough start to his international career. The duo of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy went harsh against him in the powerplay as the bowler leaked 37 runs in the first three overs.

But he returned strong in his second spell and handed India their first breakthrough by dismissing Jason Roy on 46. Prasidh struck on time to trigger England's batting collapse as India bounced back and defeated Morgan & Co by 66 runs.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan heaped praise on Krishna for staying in the game and overcoming his initial struggle. While speaking with Cricbuzz, the cricketer-turned-commentator also credited former Indian captain and current NCA director Rahul Dravid for 'installing the right mentality' in the players.

“Whatever India are doing behind the scenes, I know we keep mentioning the IPL but I think Rahul Dravid with his A-side and development program is clearly installing the right mentality in his players. All these players are being brought through the system into the international India team which is a huge pressure cooker. Full credit to the system that India have produced, they are getting it absolutely right,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

“It is very easy to say that the culture might be good, that Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri have created a nice culture but it is the individuals that are giving themselves the belief to go out there and perform. There is only you that can do it. No one else can do it for you,” he added.

Vaughan further explained why players like Prasidh Krishna will always excel in the shorter formats.

“A young debutant with great character. To bounce back the way that he did today just shows that he is made of the right stuff. That’s why these kinds of bowlers are picked in white-ball cricket. They may go for a few runs, but they get wickets. They unsettle the batting unit. They bowl a few short bowls at a decent pace. Every now and then they get wickets with poor balls because the batters think they can crash them to the boundary at a regular occurrence,” Vaughan said.