‘If you are consistent, you will keep it’: Natarajan hails India’s emphatic series win

Natarajan defended 14 runs in the final over to give hosts a much-deserved victory. He also took the key wicket of Ben Stokes in the match and he finished with the figures of 1-73.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 08:25 PM IST
T Natarajan poses with the trophy(Natarajan / Twitter)

Indian pacer T Natarajan came up with an inspirational message to hail the consistency shown by Virat Kohli-led Team India in all three formats against England. After clinching the Test series 3-1 and T20I series 3-2, the men-in-blue pocketed the ODI rubber 2-1 by thumping the visitors in the series decider by 7 runs.

Natarajan featured in the final ODI, and replaced Kuldeep Yadav, bowled the last over of the match and did not let his captain down. He defended 14 runs to give hosts a much-deserved victory. Natarajan also took the key wicket of Ben Stokes in the match and he finished with the figures of 1-73.

The left-arm took to Twitter to share his emotions. He tweeted, “If you are persistent, you will get it. If you are consistent, you will keep it. Congratulations #TeamIndia #3-0.”

Sam Curran played an unbeaten knock of 95 but his knock went in vain as India registered a seven-run win in the third ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1. At one stage, England was down and out at 200/7, but Curran changed the game around with his brilliant batting.

However, T Natarajan defended 14 runs in the final over, and the hosts clinched the series. For the hosts, Shardul took four wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with three wickets.

Earlier, India's batting unit displayed a change of approach in the third ODI and this ensured that despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the hosts posted a total of 329. Rishabh Pant (78), Hardik Pandya (64), and Shikhar Dhawan (67) registered 50-plus scores as India set a 330-run target for the visitors.

